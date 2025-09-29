Korean Vs Japanese Vs Chinese Matcha: How They All Differ

Matcha has been buzzing all over the internet. The popularity of this frothy, Grinch-green powdered tea, with ancient Buddhist roots, has grown so much that it is outpacing supply. Japan, famed for its high-quality matcha, can't keep up with demand. Sales of the beverage have jumped 86% in the U.S. alone over the past three years, according to market research firm NIQ (via Sky News). Fortunately, it isn't just Japan where the tradition of consuming this ceremonial drink exists. Korea and China have the grassy notes of matcha deeply ingrained in their tea cultures as well. That's why, beyond the Japanese version, the world is also getting a taste of Korean and Chinese matcha. The question is, can you substitute one for the other? It really depends on whether you have a preference for a certain type of flavor profile.

Just like there are different types in the wide world of coffee beans, there is a whole society around matcha. Typically, the tea is categorized as ceremonial, premium, or culinary. When it comes to Japanese, Korean, and Chinese iterations, this subdivide is already present within them. They differ in texture, color, and flavor because of the way they're made. To understand how and why, it's essential to first know what the specialty drink is and how it differs from ordinary green tea. Matcha comes from the same plant as green tea, known as Camellia sinensis. Essentially, it is a type of green tea leaf called tencha. Unlike green tea, it's grown in shaded areas. After harvesting, the tencha leaves are steamed, dried, and then whisked into a fine powder. That green powder is what we know as matcha.