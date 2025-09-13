For The Creamiest Matcha, Make One Simple Swap

If you like the taste of matcha but aren't the biggest fan of regular matcha tea, there are tons of other ways to improve your beverage and even other forms you can enjoy matcha in. For instance, if you use milk for creamy matcha but it still tastes bitter, you can use honey and other sweet pantry staples to improve the taste. Since coffee shops often sweeten their matcha drinks (Starbucks' matcha latte has 25 grams of sugar, for example), this along with using milk will net you something much more similar to what you might purchase in your favorite cafe.

You also don't need to worry about not being able to make your matcha creamy if you're lactose intolerant; you can easily make matcha lattes using almond milk, and once again accompany it with sweetener if it comes out too bitter. This will give you a creamy drink that's completely lactose-free but gives you a nice hit of caffeine to wake you up.

If you get tired of matcha and milk as a simple drink, you can incorporate matcha into homemade Rice Krispies Treats and further elevate the whole recipe with condensed milk. This brings the earthy and creamy goodness of a matcha latte to new, delicious heights, and makes a perfect dessert. Another wonderful recipe using both matcha and milk is matcha crepes; the powder can be added to a whole host of sweets to give them extra depth and flavor.