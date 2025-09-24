The Most Popular Beer In America Isn't Bud Or Modelo

Michelob Ultra now holds the crown as America's top-selling beer, a title that's been anything but stable in recent years. Once dominated by a single brand for decades, the leaderboard has turned into a revolving door, with Bud Light slipping after a long reign and Modelo stepping in to claim the throne before being unseated again.

Bud Light was America's reigning beer for 20 years before Modelo took its throne in 2023, riding consumer backlash against its rival and a growing cultural cachet of its own. Modelo — the brand that makes Mexico's oldest beer — seemed poised for a long run at the top, but the victory was short-lived.

Michelob Ultra, with its reputation as the lighter, more approachable choice, has quietly built momentum over the last several years. Lower average prices on store shelves gave it an edge, while its "better-for-you" image has broadened its audience far beyond the typical light-beer drinker. Its rise marks the latest shakeup in a category that had once looked frozen in place.