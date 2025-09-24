The Most Popular Beer In America Isn't Bud Or Modelo
Michelob Ultra now holds the crown as America's top-selling beer, a title that's been anything but stable in recent years. Once dominated by a single brand for decades, the leaderboard has turned into a revolving door, with Bud Light slipping after a long reign and Modelo stepping in to claim the throne before being unseated again.
Bud Light was America's reigning beer for 20 years before Modelo took its throne in 2023, riding consumer backlash against its rival and a growing cultural cachet of its own. Modelo — the brand that makes Mexico's oldest beer — seemed poised for a long run at the top, but the victory was short-lived.
Michelob Ultra, with its reputation as the lighter, more approachable choice, has quietly built momentum over the last several years. Lower average prices on store shelves gave it an edge, while its "better-for-you" image has broadened its audience far beyond the typical light-beer drinker. Its rise marks the latest shakeup in a category that had once looked frozen in place.
The edge that pushed Michelob Ultra to the top spot
Michelob Ultra's climb is tied to pricing power and steady momentum. Over the past half-decade, Ultra has managed double-digit growth while expanding its slice of the U.S. beer market — an unusual feat in a category where most labels fight just to hold their ground. Add in the fact that a case of Ultra sells for about $7 less than Modelo, and it's clear why it's winning on volume even as Modelo still leads in dollar sales.
Innovation has helped seal the deal. Michelob Ultra Zero, the brand's non-alcoholic beer that's a must-try, became one of the country's top sellers in its category within months of release, showing that Ultra's reach extends beyond traditional drinkers. On tap, it's also overtaken Bud Light in the number of handles nationwide, proving it's just as dominant in bars as it is on store shelves.
The push isn't slowing. With major sponsorships lined up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and future Olympic Games, Anheuser-Busch is making sure Ultra's presence stays front and center. Modelo may still hold the edge in dollar share, but Ultra's broader footprint suggests its stay at the top won't be brief.