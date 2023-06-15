After 20 Years, Bud Light Is No Longer America's Top-Selling Beer

While Bud Light might have once encouraged people to "raise one to right now," it seems that fewer beer drinkers are grabbing that can from the cooler. According to Nielsen's May beer sales, Bud Light lost the top sales spot to Modelo (via The Wall Street Journal). Compared to 2022 monthly data, Bud Light sales were down 24%. The reduced sales are believed to be consumers' response to the brand's marketing campaign with influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The leaderboard change represents one month, but some analysts are speculating that it will be hard for the Anheuser Busch brand to regain its top status.

Although it's dethroning as America's top-selling beer for May was surprising, Bud Light is looking to focus on the positive. In a comment to FOX Business, an Anheuser Busch spokesperson stated that "For the year, Bud Light remains the No.1 brand in the US nationally in volume and dollar sales." Going into the summer months, it appears that Bud Light is hoping to rebound from the disappointing May data. Some analysts are not optimistic that it can regain its top billing.

As Bud Light's sales decline, Modelo's numbers are rising. The Constellation beer brand has been growing its market share over the past several years. As reported by USA Today, Constellation spokesperson Maggie Bowman stated that Modelo's sales volume has more than doubled since 2017. Through efforts to reach new consumers, the brand believes that its "Fighting Spirit" is finding a wider audience.