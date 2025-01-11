The Brand That Makes Mexico's Oldest Beer

When you think of refreshing Mexican beer brands, a few come to mind. You may think of Corona, served with a sliver of lime (its murky origins may surprise you); Dos Equis, famous for the Most Interesting Man in the World; or Modelo, a brand often associated with Mexican culture. However, one beer you may not have heard of has been brewed continuously since the 1860s, making it Mexico's oldest beer.

Cervecería Victoria started in 1865 as a small craft brewery in Toluca, Mexico. Toluca was the perfect place to grow barley, an essential component of the beer-making process, which also made it an ideal location for brewing beer. By 1890, the brewery was fully functional from barley to bottle-capping, churning out six different kinds of beers.

The Spanish were the first to brew beer in Mexico in the 16th century, but other cultures later contributed to the types of beer that were brewed. At the end of the 19th century, a wave of German expatriates came to Mexico, bringing new knowledge about beer and the brewing process. Today, German influence can still be seen in the beer varieties brewed in Mexico. Munich dark beers and Vienna-style beers, such as Victoria, are all evidence of the effects of European immigrants.