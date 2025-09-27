Why Kirkland Protein Bars May Be Better Off Left On The Shelf
Generally, we are pro-Costco here at Daily Meal. In fact, many of their store-brand Kirkland products are even better than homemade versions of the same thing. Let's be honest, a trip to Costco is simply fun. From samples and seasonal products to the famous hotdogs, it is more than just another errand. Sure, sometimes you come home with an above-ground swimming pool or more frozen meat than you can store, but that's part of the fun. Although the chain is generally known for high-quality items, there are a few disappointing Costco staples. One of the worst offenders? Kirkland Signature Protein Bars.
While it is no surprise Costco wanted in on a protein bar market that was worth almost $4 million last year in the United States alone, they may need to refine their recipe. Available in Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Peanut Butter Chunk, and Cookies and Cream, these snacks definitely look appealing. Each bar contains 21 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, with just 190 calories and 2 grams of sugar. Given that some protein bars contain 10 times that much sugar, Kirkland Signature are doing well with those macros. Unfortunately, though, Costco's store-brand protein bars just don't taste very good. They are overly sweet, and the sugar replacements have an aftertaste. The texture, however, is the real stumbling block. One Redditor described it as "like playdough made with sand." Having tried them myself, I have to agree. They're dry, chalky, and stick to the roof of your mouth. It is almost as if they're stale, even when well within their use by date.
How other protein options at Costco measure up to Kirkland Signature bars
Other options for prepackaged protein at Costco include Cliff Builders, Pure Protein, and RXBARS. Of these three, however, only Pure Protein bars offer similar levels of protein, calories, and sugar to Kirkland's. Each bar contains 20 to 21 grams of protein with 2 to 3 grams of sugar and 180 to 200 calories. They do not have much fiber, which is a common issue in protein bars, but they are actually better value per bar than Costco's store brand.
Of course, protein bars are protein bars. They tend to be more practical than enjoyable. While Pure Protein bars do taste better than Kirkland Signature — and certainly have a more standard texture — they are far from delicious. Costco also stocks Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate protein shakes, which pack in a whopping 30 grams of protein apiece with just 150 calories and 2 grams of sugar, all while genuinely just tasting like chocolate milk. They are pricey, though, at around $39 for 18 bottles, but given their nutritional content and flavor they might be worth it for some.
The final option, of course, is to get your protein the old-fashioned way. It doesn't just have to be a carton of eggs, either. In fact, we recently compiled a list of nine high-protein breakfasts that go beyond just eggs. Whether you decide to give the Kirkland Signature Protein Bars a whirl based on macros alone or leave them on the shelf while shopping at Costco, make sure you avoid some other common mistakes — like visiting without a shopping list or ending up with a bunch of thawing meat.