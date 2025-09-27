Why Kirkland Protein Bars May Be Better Off Left On The Shelf

Generally, we are pro-Costco here at Daily Meal. In fact, many of their store-brand Kirkland products are even better than homemade versions of the same thing. Let's be honest, a trip to Costco is simply fun. From samples and seasonal products to the famous hotdogs, it is more than just another errand. Sure, sometimes you come home with an above-ground swimming pool or more frozen meat than you can store, but that's part of the fun. Although the chain is generally known for high-quality items, there are a few disappointing Costco staples. One of the worst offenders? Kirkland Signature Protein Bars.

While it is no surprise Costco wanted in on a protein bar market that was worth almost $4 million last year in the United States alone, they may need to refine their recipe. Available in Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Peanut Butter Chunk, and Cookies and Cream, these snacks definitely look appealing. Each bar contains 21 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, with just 190 calories and 2 grams of sugar. Given that some protein bars contain 10 times that much sugar, Kirkland Signature are doing well with those macros. Unfortunately, though, Costco's store-brand protein bars just don't taste very good. They are overly sweet, and the sugar replacements have an aftertaste. The texture, however, is the real stumbling block. One Redditor described it as "like playdough made with sand." Having tried them myself, I have to agree. They're dry, chalky, and stick to the roof of your mouth. It is almost as if they're stale, even when well within their use by date.