The Cracker Barrel-Owned Chain That's Falling Faster Than You Can Say Biscuit

In August 2025, Cracker Barrel stumbled into controversy with a now-canceled modernization of its logo and restaurant interiors. The company may have expected the changes to go down smoother given that it already owns a different Southern restaurant chain with modernized, country-inspired interiors. But unfortunately, this brand is falling on even harder times than its parent company.

As reported by TheStreet, Maple Street Biscuit Company expects to close 14 locations in the 2026 fiscal year, about 20% of its 68 total restaurants. Losing a fifth of a brand in one year is significant on its own, but this is also a major reversal from Maple Street's previously promising growth.

When Cracker Barrel bought Maple Street Biscuit Company in 2019, the brand only had 28 locations, a figure which new ownership more than doubled. That growth began to reverse in 2024, however, with a slight decrease in planned new stores, followed by two closures in 2025 and zero new locations. On a 2024 earnings call with investors, a Cracker Barrel executive said that it's pausing expansion while Maple Street improves its business model (via Investing.com). But what do customers have to say?