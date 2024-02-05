The One Green Juice Ingredient Martha Stewart Swears By

With its typical combination of blended green vegetables and fruit, green juice offers a delicious drink with a vibrant green hue that packs lots of nutrition with many health benefits. Green juices can be made with fresh juice that works as a prebiotic to relieve constipation. These drinks can also have antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes to help your body heal faster from sickness. Vegetables also contain lots of water, so drinking green juice can help prevent you from getting dehydrated. Of course, getting these health benefits from your green juice is dependent upon the ingredients that you make it with. And there's one ingredient that Martha Stewart likes to put in her green juice that can increase the nutrition and improve its taste: Two unpeeled orange wedges.

When you add two orange wedges with their rinds still attached to your green juice recipe and blend them with fruit and green vegetables, your drink will get a citrusy boost of vitamins and nutrients that can benefit your overall health. The flesh of the orange wedges will pack some great nutritional value, but the orange peels will give your green juice even more health benefits.