When Daily Meal set out to taste-test 14 store-bought dill pickles, the goal wasn't just casual snacking. Each jar was judged on overall flavor and how closely it matched the classic dill profile — the kind of tart, garlicky, crunchy bite you expect when you reach for a dill spear. The reviewer considered both immediate taste and whether the product lived up to the basics of what a dill pickle should be. With that bar in mind, the ranking stretched from briny standouts to major disappointments.

Ba-Tampte Garlic Dill Pickles landed squarely at the very bottom. The trouble began the second the lid came off, releasing what the reviewer described as a smell "like someone threw garlic into the ocean at low tide." That pungent first impression carried over to the brine and the pickle itself, which delivered the same unpleasant, seawater-like taste. It actually made the reviewer gag.

The result was dramatic: a product that didn't just underperform but had to be spit out mid-test. It's a rare dishonor in a lineup where most contenders were at least edible, if not exactly exciting. That landing spot makes Ba-Tampte an easy pickle brand to avoid. With 13 other jars still in the running, it was clear the competition had plenty of better options for anyone who wants a proper dill.