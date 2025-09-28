The Store-Bought Dill Pickles We Literally Spit Out
When Daily Meal set out to taste-test 14 store-bought dill pickles, the goal wasn't just casual snacking. Each jar was judged on overall flavor and how closely it matched the classic dill profile — the kind of tart, garlicky, crunchy bite you expect when you reach for a dill spear. The reviewer considered both immediate taste and whether the product lived up to the basics of what a dill pickle should be. With that bar in mind, the ranking stretched from briny standouts to major disappointments.
Ba-Tampte Garlic Dill Pickles landed squarely at the very bottom. The trouble began the second the lid came off, releasing what the reviewer described as a smell "like someone threw garlic into the ocean at low tide." That pungent first impression carried over to the brine and the pickle itself, which delivered the same unpleasant, seawater-like taste. It actually made the reviewer gag.
The result was dramatic: a product that didn't just underperform but had to be spit out mid-test. It's a rare dishonor in a lineup where most contenders were at least edible, if not exactly exciting. That landing spot makes Ba-Tampte an easy pickle brand to avoid. With 13 other jars still in the running, it was clear the competition had plenty of better options for anyone who wants a proper dill.
People on social media complain about Ba-Tampte Pickles
If Daily Meal's harsh verdict wasn't enough, pickle lovers online have echoed the same complaints about Ba-Tampte. On Reddit, one buyer said the garlic dills were "extremely soft, no crunch," comparing them to cucumbers that had been "boiled for a week and then fermented." Another admitted the flavor carried "a faint taste of the way mold smells," while others simply wrote them off as too mushy and off-tasting.
The disappointment wasn't confined to newcomers either. On Facebook, longtime fans who had eaten Ba-Tampte for more than a decade said pickles fell apart in the mouth, with little to no seeds and a watery texture that felt like "all juice." Some even speculated the recipe or producers had changed, leaving what was once a favorite nearly unrecognizable. It's a rare downfall for a brand that once had loyal customers.
That kind of feedback stings even more when you look at what beat Ba-Tampte in the same test. The absolute best was the nostalgic brand, Vlasic Kosher Dill Spears, which the reviewer praised for getting the crunch and flavor just right. For anyone looking to upgrade store-bought pickles, the contrast couldn't be clearer — Ba-Tampte might be memorable, but only for the wrong reasons.