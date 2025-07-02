The Store-Bought Dill Pickle We Ranked The Absolute Best Came From This Nostalgic Brand
Daily Meal ranked 14 popular store-bought dill pickles from worst to best, and to some surprise, Vlasic Kosher Dill Spears snagged the top spot. The ranking wasn't just about personal preference. Each pickle was judged on flavor and how well it captured the essence of dill. The ranking came down to two simple questions: Does it taste good? And does it unmistakably taste like a dill pickle?
For Vlasic, the answer was a resounding yes. Our reviewer notes its "robust scent," "earthy notes," and a vinegar punch that balances perfectly with the crunch. More impressively, the texture walks the line between crisp and chewy — no soggy spears here. The reviewer, who admits to a lifelong soft spot for Vlasic, confessed they weren't sure how the brand would measure up in a blind taste test. Vlasic didn't just hold its own; It came out on top.
While some might avoid buying Vlasic because of past texture complaints, for others, the flavor hits a nostalgic nerve. The taste is instantly recognizable, and in some kitchens, even formative. (One Reddit user shares a childhood habit of dicing up Vlasic spears and pouring the brine into a bowl to make what they proudly called "pickle soup.")
The stork, the jar, and the name behind it all
Before it dominated store shelves, Vlasic was rooted in something far less briny: dairy. Frank Vlasic came to the U.S. in the early 1900s and eventually opened a creamery in Detroit. His son, Joe, later took things in a saltier direction, branching out into garlicky, dill-packed Polish pickles. When wartime shortages disrupted his supply, Joe started bottling the pickles himself — and they took off. What began as a workaround quickly became a runaway success.
By the 1970s, the Vlasics shifted their focus entirely to pickles, ditching their dairy beginnings for a new identity in brine. It helped that the brand leaned into a playful image. In 1974, a cartoon stork with a quick wit and a Groucho Marx-style delivery showed up on American TVs. According to the stork, Vlasic wasn't just good — it was "the best-tasting pickle he ever heard." It was a strange pitch, but it worked. The bird became a mascot, a marketing gamble that stuck (literally, on jars) for decades. The ads may not air as often now, but people still remember them. One Reddit user notes how often they used to see the stork on TV as a kid, and how weird it felt to realize it had been years since they had seen a Vlasic commercial.
Still, the branding has lingered in grocery aisles and memories. You might even consider putting pickles on your pizza or branch out with pickle-flavored snacks, like BIGS Vlasic Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds. Either way, Vlasic's briny bite still has pull beyond the jar.