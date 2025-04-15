13 Ways To Deliciously Upgrade Store-Bought Pickles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While pickles may be a divisive topic, there is no doubt that these preserved vegetables have been integral to the survival of humankind for centuries. According to the New York Food Museum, there is evidence for the process of pickling in archaeological findings from Mesopotamia dating back as far as 2400 B.C., with the earliest known commercially sold pickled cucumbers dating back to the 1600s.

Though some store-bought pickle brands are made from higher quality ingredients than others, even these can leave much to be desired in the flavor and texture department. If you have ever wondered how you might upgrade your favorite store-bought pickle, you have come to the right place. As a professional chef, my sole purpose in life has long been to take already delicious ingredients and turn them into something even more mouthwatering.

From ways of re-pickling them and infusing them with added flavor to stuffing, wrapping, and grilling them, there are many ways a humble pickle can be turned into something revolutionary. All it takes is a few extra steps and a little creativity. And, while these ideas are developed for pickled cucumbers, many of them can easily be applied to any other pickled vegetable. Read on for the lip puckering scoop on upgrading store-bought pickles.

