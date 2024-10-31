Expert Tips For The Best Marinated Tofu You Ever Had

When it comes to cooking delicious, flavorful tofu, marinating first is a must. With this in mind, Daily Meal spoke with an expert to find out all the tips and tricks to ensure the marinated tofu is as perfect as possible. The expert is Nisha Vora, who wrote the New York Times bestselling cookbook, "Big Vegan Flavor." One simple but essential tip? Choosing the most beneficial ingredients for the marinade. First, Vora suggests adding a sweetener, such as brown sugar. She explains, "It helps form a caramelized, golden brown surface on the tofu."

Other sweetener options include maple syrup, agave, or honey. After marinating and before frying or baking, if you want extra-crispy tofu, Vora suggests coating it in arrowroot powder, a white and flavorless starch somewhat similar to cornstarch. She notes that adding arrowroot powder will make the exterior extra crispy, but first, Vora says, "Choose a marinade that has a somewhat viscous texture so it can cling to the tofu."

If you follow a recipe, you should end up with this texture thanks to common marinade ingredients, such as maple syrup and various sauces. You can also make your own easy marinade to keep on hand for future tofu-based recipes.