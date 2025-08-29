5 Best Costco Finds To Look Out For In September 2025
Shopping at Costco can already be a money saver if you're able to actually use all five pounds of onions before they go bad. So when Costco has savings on top of its already good deals, it's no wonder shoppers get excited.
One of our top tricks for saving money at Costco is keeping an eye on the mailers. They're full of great deals for the month and are a good time to stock up on all sorts of non-perishables to keep in your pantry. Just make sure you check on the purchase limits. Some items are only available for up to a certain amount, to make sure everyone gets a chance to get in on the deal.
With September and back-to-school season coming up we took a look at the latest mailer and found our favorite finds. Hurry, these deals are good until September 21st!
Quest Nutrition 45g Protein Milkshake
It seems like hitting a daily protein goal is still a priority for many people, and this Quest protein shake will definitely help you get there. All you need after drinking this shake is a couple of servings of protein-packed broccoli. Normally $39.99, this is a steal at $29.99. It's in-store or online for this deal.
Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin seeds are full of nutrients and are a satisfyingly crunchy addition to salads, grain bowls, and atop baked goods. Pumpkin seeds are even a great nut-free pesto swap for pine nuts! Right now they're $3.60 off so it's a good time to stock up. You can find this deal in-store as well as online.
Starbucks Pike Place Roast
With the price of coffee going up, it's nice to see it going down somewhere. This Starbucks staple is $5 off so, as long as you're storing your coffee properly, it's a good time to buy a few bags. You can find this deal in-store, through Costco business center, and online.
Mila Pork Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings
These popular soup dumplings are online only, shipping to you frozen. If you haven't had them, now's the time to try them out as they're only $69.99 for three bags of 50 dumplings each — that's $30 in savings.
Babybel Mini Snack Cheese
These classic snacks are a quick, delicious hit of protein to power you through your day. Loved by kids and adults alike, this deal on Babybel is perfectly timed for back to school. Available in store or in the business center, they're currently $5.20 off.