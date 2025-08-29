5 Best Costco Finds To Look Out For In September 2025

Shopping at Costco can already be a money saver if you're able to actually use all five pounds of onions before they go bad. So when Costco has savings on top of its already good deals, it's no wonder shoppers get excited.

One of our top tricks for saving money at Costco is keeping an eye on the mailers. They're full of great deals for the month and are a good time to stock up on all sorts of non-perishables to keep in your pantry. Just make sure you check on the purchase limits. Some items are only available for up to a certain amount, to make sure everyone gets a chance to get in on the deal.

With September and back-to-school season coming up we took a look at the latest mailer and found our favorite finds. Hurry, these deals are good until September 21st!