The Unique Ingredient That Makes McDonald's Apple Pie So Delicious

It's no secret that the apple pie from McDonald's isn't made from scratch. Sure, it's nice and hot when you get it, but as one employee revealed in a TikTok, the apple pies come pre-made. All the workers have to do as soon as someone orders one is lay it on a tray and reheat it in the oven for 11 minutes. Despite not being fresh, many customers still love McDonald's apple pie, and it's been around since the 1960s.

It all started when Litton Cochran, a franchisee who opened a McDonald's in Knoxville, decided to start selling apple pies at his location. His mother's fried apple pie inspired the recipe, and it became so successful that when McDonald's caught wind of it, it became a permanent addition to the McDonald's menu, making it the fast food chain's first dessert. McDonald's current apple pie is no longer made with Cochran's family recipe. However, it does contain an ingredient that still keeps people coming back for more: apple powder.

Apple powder is a versatile and essential component in all kinds of foods, from Apple Jacks-flavored Pop-Tarts to barbecue dry rubs. But what exactly is it?