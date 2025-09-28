10 Aldi Products Reddit Bought Once And Won't Buy Again

Aldi gets a lot of things right when it comes to its store-brand products (some of the chain's dupes are even better than the name brands). That's not to say it gets everything right, however. We have our list of foods we recommend you avoid buying at Aldi next time you're shopping there. Recently, over on the Aldi subreddit, someone asked all the Aldi fans what was on their do not buy (again) lists, and the answers were all over the place. There are plenty of products that cause disagreement, but there are enough that have a majority saying they're not worth the purchase.

We've compiled some of the worst offenders in the thread to help you prepare for your next shopping trip. The items run the gamut from produce to prepared foods to housewares. Let's dive in.