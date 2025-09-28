10 Aldi Products Reddit Bought Once And Won't Buy Again
Aldi gets a lot of things right when it comes to its store-brand products (some of the chain's dupes are even better than the name brands). That's not to say it gets everything right, however. We have our list of foods we recommend you avoid buying at Aldi next time you're shopping there. Recently, over on the Aldi subreddit, someone asked all the Aldi fans what was on their do not buy (again) lists, and the answers were all over the place. There are plenty of products that cause disagreement, but there are enough that have a majority saying they're not worth the purchase.
We've compiled some of the worst offenders in the thread to help you prepare for your next shopping trip. The items run the gamut from produce to prepared foods to housewares. Let's dive in.
Pre-Sliced Bagel Skinnys
One Redditor didn't mince words with these Bagel Skinnys. "I really wanted to like them, but they're impossible to pull apart without shredding them, and they taste like cardboard," they wrote. A helpful commenter replied with their tips on solving the "pulling apart" issue, saying that popping them in the microwave or toaster for a minute helps them "split easier."
Mini Cucumbers
Another popular food on the do-not-buy list, these mini cucumbers have textural issues a lot of Redditors can't get past. One complained of them turning slimy fast, while another felt that "the mini cucumbers always seem like they got frozen in transport and thawed, not an appealing texture at all." It's doubtful they're frozen, but regardless, some think there's something definitely wrong with these cucumbers!
Confetti Brownies with Chocolate Chip Candy Sprinkles
These are not popular. Many people weighed in on how bad they are, and even then, one Redditor said they "don't get enough hate." The flavor comparisons were evocative, to say the least. "The sad confetti beads tasted like carob and wax," one user wrote. "They taste like a Play-Doh version of cosmic brownies," another wrote, calling them "flavorless," "grainy," and "slightly salty and clay-like." Yuck.
Kirkton House Scented Candles
Opinions are mixed on the scented candles, but some people feel they were better before 2020. "The current ones smell great in store, but lit? Very little throw," one Redditor wrote. Another said the three-wick candles do a better job.
90-Second Rice Pouches
While some Redditors defend the plain 90-second rice pouches, they have lots of haters. The flavored versions, in particular, seem to be quite reviled. "Every single one of the flavored ones we've tried have been hard no's," one Redditor wrote.
Crab Rangoon Dip
"The Crab Rangoon dip traumatized me." "The Crab Rangoon Dip is 100% the most offensive to date." What more needs to be said?
Canned Refried Beans
No one leaped in to defend the canned refried beans. "Howww are they so bad???" cried one commenter. Another supplied us with an unappetizing specific when they described how they had to "pulse them in the food processor to get the huge hard lumps out."
Frozen Sushi Rolls
Most of the people commenting on the frozen sushi rolls felt they were a big miss. One was even an admitted sushi fan. As another commenter so eloquently put it, "The frozen sushi should be considered a Geneva convention violation."
Aldi Bananas
Multiple people chimed in on the bananas. While Aldi tends to source their produce from local farms, people all over seemed to have a problem with this fruit. Some claimed they stayed green for seemingly forever, while others found that they immediately browned overnight.
L'Oven Fresh Garlic Bread
One commenter found this entry impressive. "Not sure how you manage to screw up Garlic Bread, but they found a way to pull it off!" they wrote. The original poster gave us some more detail on what is wrong with this bread, saying that it "lacks a buttery flavor while having a weird savory flavor." In the end, however, as one commenter put it: "What did we learn today? Taste is subjective."