Martha Stewart Wouldn't Dare Serve Julia Child's Dinner Party Appetizer
Martha Stewart embodies hospitality and elegance. She is constantly teaching us the proper way to plan and execute simple and complex culinary tasks. Every element of her planning is purposeful. That's why Stewart's hosting tips to make a party a success are gospel. She is all about creating an experience for her guests. But don't expect to find any party snacks being passed around at her parties, because they are off limits at a Martha Stewart-hosted soiree.
During a Reddit discussion, Stewart revealed, "I never serve snacks at parties. It's either hors d'oeuvres or a meal." She further stated, "Hors d'oeuvres are prepared foods one would serve with meals or wine. Snacks are something you get out of a bag or a box." But not every chef would agree. Julia Child's go-to appetizer was a kid-favorite snack. Child was a fan of Goldfish — the very ones that toddlers love to gobble up. In fact, these favorite crackers of childhood were on Child's list of favorite foods, and she would serve them at dinner parties and even Thanksgiving.
Stewart has 3 rules
To be fair, Julia Child did serve her favorite Goldfish flavors with what is affectionately known as an Upside Down Martini. This cocktail reverses the alcohol proportions, so you are getting more vermouth than gin or vodka. Sounds tasty, but this still probably wouldn't pass muster at a party thrown by Martha Stewart. Why? Because Stewart started her cooking career in the catering business, hers was a world where hors d'oeuvres were expected to be both tasty and aesthetically pleasing to look at.
While Goldfish are great for grazing, they don't send the message of thoughtful and meticulous preparation that is a hallmark of the great and powerful hostess that Stewart is. As the Reddit conversation continued, the media mogul shared that when she entertains, she has three rules: "Pay attention to your guests. Interact with them. Feed them fine food and wine." So, it makes sense that she would want to pass around bite-sized appetizers that would blow your mind. She has even written several cookbooks to help make this possible, including "Martha Stewart's Hors D'oeuvres Handbook."