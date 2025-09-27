Martha Stewart Wouldn't Dare Serve Julia Child's Dinner Party Appetizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart embodies hospitality and elegance. She is constantly teaching us the proper way to plan and execute simple and complex culinary tasks. Every element of her planning is purposeful. That's why Stewart's hosting tips to make a party a success are gospel. She is all about creating an experience for her guests. But don't expect to find any party snacks being passed around at her parties, because they are off limits at a Martha Stewart-hosted soiree.

During a Reddit discussion, Stewart revealed, "I never serve snacks at parties. It's either hors d'oeuvres or a meal." She further stated, "Hors d'oeuvres are prepared foods one would serve with meals or wine. Snacks are something you get out of a bag or a box." But not every chef would agree. Julia Child's go-to appetizer was a kid-favorite snack. Child was a fan of Goldfish — the very ones that toddlers love to gobble up. In fact, these favorite crackers of childhood were on Child's list of favorite foods, and she would serve them at dinner parties and even Thanksgiving.