Costco Shoppers Are Divided Over This Kirkland Bagel

Other Costco shoppers are giving this one a pass. Some have tried it and weren't fans, while others feel it's just a cinnamon-raisin bagel minus the raisins. Some users feel the bagel has a flavor that makes them think there are eggs in the dough, making it more than a retread of a previous item, although the ingredients don't include eggs.

Over on Facebook, one user, in typical Facebook fashion, was straight and to the point, saying, "French toast is weird. I like the onion bagels better." On Reddit, a poster lamented that the bagels "fell short in taste for me, more of [a] suggestion than a flavor. Good if you don't like sweet things."

If you have a bag of these bagels and feel let down, there are ways to spice them up. You can always go full french toast and slather them in butter and maple syrup. We love making a breakfast sandwich with french toast, and these bagels seem like the perfect easy substitute for making it from scratch. Either way, play around until you find what tastes best to you!