Costco Shoppers Are Divided Over This Kirkland Bagel
Kirkland products have gotten their fair share of attention. Known for its great deals and high quality, the brand is a well-known commodity by now. That's why, when something from the chain is declared overlooked, it's hard to believe someone has found a diamond in a sea of diamonds. Recent reactions to Kirkland Bakery's French Toast Bagel were mixed; some say it's slept on, while others feel it's overlooked for a reason.
The bakery section is famed for — among other things — its amazing Kirkland pumpkin pie deal, and now even its apple pie is getting attention, so it does make some sense that an item there can be overlooked. A Reddit user recently called the bagel "impeccable." They said, "Just throwing one in the toaster fills my home with a cinnamon bun aroma. And with some good butter? I can't stop eating them." Another user chimed in that adding maple syrup to the French toast bagel was a good way to top them.
What the bagel's detractors are saying
Other Costco shoppers are giving this one a pass. Some have tried it and weren't fans, while others feel it's just a cinnamon-raisin bagel minus the raisins. Some users feel the bagel has a flavor that makes them think there are eggs in the dough, making it more than a retread of a previous item, although the ingredients don't include eggs.
Over on Facebook, one user, in typical Facebook fashion, was straight and to the point, saying, "French toast is weird. I like the onion bagels better." On Reddit, a poster lamented that the bagels "fell short in taste for me, more of [a] suggestion than a flavor. Good if you don't like sweet things."
If you have a bag of these bagels and feel let down, there are ways to spice them up. You can always go full french toast and slather them in butter and maple syrup. We love making a breakfast sandwich with french toast, and these bagels seem like the perfect easy substitute for making it from scratch. Either way, play around until you find what tastes best to you!