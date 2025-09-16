The Best Fall-Flavored Costco Pie On Store Shelves, According To Reddit

Costco in the fall is full of delicious wonders. Their Kirkland brand pumpkin pie costs only $5.99, is a good size, and is 100% worth buying. But what if we were to tell you the deals in their pie department don't end with the pumpkin? That's right, another autumnal pie is getting noticed on Reddit, with posters declaring "It's Not Just PSL Season." It's also apple season.

One poster declared it "the best apple pie of my entire life." Thankfully they continued on in detail to make your stomach rumble: "The top crust crackled with sugar and cinnamon; the apples were juicy yet firm; and the bottom crust was buttery and flaky. This was not your typical store-bought, soggy-bottomed, mealy apple pie. It was utter perfection, and I had to share it with the world." We're fans of the pie ourselves, and have some tips for how to freeze and reheat the Kirkland apple pie.

That is, if you have any to freeze. One poster's helpful tip for buying the pie is "always get 2 pies, 1 on the way home, 1 on the way back."