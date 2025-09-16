The Best Fall-Flavored Costco Pie On Store Shelves, According To Reddit
Costco in the fall is full of delicious wonders. Their Kirkland brand pumpkin pie costs only $5.99, is a good size, and is 100% worth buying. But what if we were to tell you the deals in their pie department don't end with the pumpkin? That's right, another autumnal pie is getting noticed on Reddit, with posters declaring "It's Not Just PSL Season." It's also apple season.
One poster declared it "the best apple pie of my entire life." Thankfully they continued on in detail to make your stomach rumble: "The top crust crackled with sugar and cinnamon; the apples were juicy yet firm; and the bottom crust was buttery and flaky. This was not your typical store-bought, soggy-bottomed, mealy apple pie. It was utter perfection, and I had to share it with the world." We're fans of the pie ourselves, and have some tips for how to freeze and reheat the Kirkland apple pie.
That is, if you have any to freeze. One poster's helpful tip for buying the pie is "always get 2 pies, 1 on the way home, 1 on the way back."
What Reddit Has To Say About Some Other Seasonal Baked Goods
The pumpkin streusel muffins have been a hit on Reddit so far this year too. This seems to be a step up from last year's muffins, which, according to one Redditor, were "overpriced and overpowered." According to another Redditor, this year's version "hit all the right notes for me. I have to rush a bunch of these into my freezer. Otherwise I will finish off the 8 pack by tomorrow." This seasonal pumpkin muffin is a low-key yearly fan favorite, often only overshadowed by the celebration that occurs once the pumpkin pie is first placed on the sale floor.
Speaking of the pumpkin pie, it's been sighted! A recent post on Reddit declared that it's "Bakery pumpkin pie time !!!" It's been spotted all over the country, varying in price from $5.99 to $7.99. The cost of the famous pumpkin pie has not gone up since 1990, and is widely considered a loss leader, a deal so good it attracts shoppers who then buy other items, much like their hot dog or rotisserie chicken.