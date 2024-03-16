Elevate Your Next Breakfast Sandwich With A French Toast Twist
When it comes to breakfast dishes, a few foods you might find on your plate include sausage, egg, and bacon. And, while these taste great served separately, they can also be packed into tasty breakfast sandwiches, perfect for eating on the go. You can pick them up from popular fast food chains to save time, or you can whip them up at home, giving yourself more control over what goes into them and experimenting with different variations and twists on the meal.
One such variation you can try is to swap the typical bagels, biscuits, and English muffins used in this meal for slices of French toast. It combines two classic breakfast dishes and gives your sandwich a soft, custardy texture. Plus, French toast has a buttery flavor that complements both savory sandwich fillings and sweet additions such as a hearty drizzle of maple syrup or a bit of jam.
Selecting and baking the right bread for your French toast sandwiches
To get started making this sandwich, the first thing to do is choose the bread for your French toast. There are a ton of different options you can pick from here. Standard white sandwich bread can work fine, but egg-based bread such as brioche or Challah can give the final product a more custardy feel. Or, you could use sourdough for French toast with a bit of a tang to it. Another choice could be to use cinnamon raisin bread to add some sweet notes back into your sandwich. It's up to you to determine which bread will work best depending on the flavor profile you're going for.
Another thing to note as you select the bread for your French toast sandwich is that you may want to use slightly stale bread. Stale bread can hold up better to the egg mixture you're soaking it in without falling apart and creating a mess. If you don't have stale bread, you can always pre-toast them for a few minutes or leave them out on the counter overnight to help them firm up a bit first. Then, dip them in your standard French toast egg mixture and prepare them as usual.
Choosing the perfect fillings for a well-rounded breakfast
Once you've got your bread ready, it's time to get down to the fun part: Figuring out your fillings. One choice is to go for classic ingredients, such as bacon, egg, and cheese. Or, swap the bacon out for a sausage patty, sliced ham, or another protein you like. You could also play around with prepping your eggs in different ways, whether you make them over-easy for a gooey sandwich or use scrambled eggs for a fluffy bite. Then, there's always the cheese, which can range from a sharp cheddar for tangy notes or a spicy Monterey Jack to give the sandwich a bit of a kick.
Beyond these core breakfast sandwich ingredients, you can also consider adding some veggies. A few slices of fresh tomato, for instance, can add a juicy sweet and sour flavor to your meal. Or, give the dish some creaminess by packing it with slices of ripe avocado. Another option could be to add some crunchy hash browns.
You can also get creative with your meal by experimenting with different sauces. Add a touch of sweetness, for instance, by adding some maple syrup to your sandwich. This can work particularly well if you're using bacon in it. Or, add a drizzle of sriracha to bring on the heat. With a French toast breakfast sandwich, the sky's the limit for the flavor combos you can create!