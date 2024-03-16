Elevate Your Next Breakfast Sandwich With A French Toast Twist

Once you've got your bread ready, it's time to get down to the fun part: Figuring out your fillings. One choice is to go for classic ingredients, such as bacon, egg, and cheese. Or, swap the bacon out for a sausage patty, sliced ham, or another protein you like. You could also play around with prepping your eggs in different ways, whether you make them over-easy for a gooey sandwich or use scrambled eggs for a fluffy bite. Then, there's always the cheese, which can range from a sharp cheddar for tangy notes or a spicy Monterey Jack to give the sandwich a bit of a kick.

Beyond these core breakfast sandwich ingredients, you can also consider adding some veggies. A few slices of fresh tomato, for instance, can add a juicy sweet and sour flavor to your meal. Or, give the dish some creaminess by packing it with slices of ripe avocado. Another option could be to add some crunchy hash browns.

You can also get creative with your meal by experimenting with different sauces. Add a touch of sweetness, for instance, by adding some maple syrup to your sandwich. This can work particularly well if you're using bacon in it. Or, add a drizzle of sriracha to bring on the heat. With a French toast breakfast sandwich, the sky's the limit for the flavor combos you can create!