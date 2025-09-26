This Fried Appetizer At Texas Roadhouse Is An Oily, Soggy Mess

At Texas Roadhouse, the appetizer menu is packed with heavy hitters — think cheese fries, blooming onions, and baskets made for sharing. But according to Daily Meal's full ranking of every Texas Roadhouse appetizer, not every starter earns applause. One in particular slid straight to the bottom of the list: the fried pickles.

They should have been an easy win. The order itself checks all the boxes — a shareable basket that brought plenty of pickle chips, fried up and served with ranch or Cajun sauce — all for under eight bucks. The trouble, the review noted, was underneath: the bottoms turned soft and soggy, rendering each bite more mush than crunch. Even for a die-hard pickle lover, the zing just wasn't there.

It's not that the whole plate was a loss; the Cajun sauce, spiked with horseradish and cayenne, came through with a satisfying kick. And to some, it's still a fan-favorite — Texas Roadhouse even released new dips dedicated to its appetizers, one of them being the Fried Pickle Dip. But for our Daily Meal taster, the appetizer was a one-and-done experience.