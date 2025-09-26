This Fried Appetizer At Texas Roadhouse Is An Oily, Soggy Mess
At Texas Roadhouse, the appetizer menu is packed with heavy hitters — think cheese fries, blooming onions, and baskets made for sharing. But according to Daily Meal's full ranking of every Texas Roadhouse appetizer, not every starter earns applause. One in particular slid straight to the bottom of the list: the fried pickles.
They should have been an easy win. The order itself checks all the boxes — a shareable basket that brought plenty of pickle chips, fried up and served with ranch or Cajun sauce — all for under eight bucks. The trouble, the review noted, was underneath: the bottoms turned soft and soggy, rendering each bite more mush than crunch. Even for a die-hard pickle lover, the zing just wasn't there.
It's not that the whole plate was a loss; the Cajun sauce, spiked with horseradish and cayenne, came through with a satisfying kick. And to some, it's still a fan-favorite — Texas Roadhouse even released new dips dedicated to its appetizers, one of them being the Fried Pickle Dip. But for our Daily Meal taster, the appetizer was a one-and-done experience.
The fried pickle debate
Scroll through Facebook groups or Reddit threads and you'll see a split verdict. One diner summed it up bluntly, calling the appetizer "soft and soggy" and nothing like the crisp bite they were hoping for. Another said they're often "too salty," while a different commenter admitted they "just hate when places put them in the wax paper to sit in the oil." Others suggested sending them back if they're not fresh — a sign that timing in the kitchen might make or break the dish.
There are also plenty of defenders. Some regulars argue the pickles can be great when fried just right, and at least one person chalked their lackluster order up to an "off day" behind the fryer. On Reddit, one diner even claimed that Texas Roadhouse uses the pickle brand Kaiser — a detail that might explain why Texas Roadhouse's fried pickles copycat recipes keep popping up online, giving fans a way to chase the crunch they want at home. For those determined to outdo the restaurant, you can even fry them yourself: the secret to the crispiest fried pickles is vodka in the batter, since it evaporates quickly and leaves the crust lighter.
The conversation shows just how divisive this appetizer can be. Maybe it's the wax paper, maybe it's the oil, or maybe it's simply luck of the draw. Whatever the cause, fried pickles remain one of Texas Roadhouse's most talked-about menu items, for better or worse.