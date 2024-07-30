The Secret To The Crispiest Fried Pickles Is Hiding In Your Liquor Cabinet
Iconic fried pickles are a must-have finger food at a Super Bowl party, a breezy barbecue, or a book club meeting with friends. These tangy, crunchy, treats are dipped in batter, fried until they're golden brown, and served with a creamy dill, Ranch, or other dressing of your choice. But achieving the ideal level of crispiness can be tricky. Perfecting the batter and breading is critical, here. As it turns out, adding a little liquor is the secret to success — specifically, vodka.
Why vodka? This alcohol has a special property that makes the frying process incredibly speedy, which leads to enhanced crispiness. When you drop battered pickles into hot oil, the moisture from the water rapidly turns to vapor. But when vodka is entered into the equation, it happens even more quickly. Adding a mixture of equal parts water and vodka to your cornmeal, cornstarch, or self-rising flour-based batter is all you need to do to produce this remarkable reaction and take your crispy fried pickles to the next level.
Vodka evaporates quickly
Vodka begins to evaporate the second it is exposed to air, and it also has a lower boiling point than water: 172.94 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that as the batter fries, the vodka begins to evaporate even more quickly than the water it is mixed with. The higher the cooking temperature, the faster the vodka evaporates. This produces a light, thin batter that becomes exceptionally crisp — just what you want for your fried pickles.
As an added precaution to guard against soggy fried pickles, make sure you pat the pickle slices dry before you dip them in the batter. This will help them fry up quicker and let the vodka do its job. You don't need to strain here — just blot with a paper towel. Moreover, take note: While the majority of the alcohol will dissipate as the pickles fry, not all of it will disappear. It will, however, be completely imperceptible to the tongue.
Pick the right oil
Vodka isn't the only addition that can make your fried pickle batter even more delicious. If you want to increase their tanginess, swap out a couple of tablespoons of water for pickle juice. Want a little more heat? Try adding red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper alongside more conventional seasonings, like garlic and onion powder.
When it comes to the type of oil you fry your vodka-battered pickles in, it's important to choose one that has a high smoke point. Failing to do this might mean your pickles end up nice and crispy, but with a burnt taste. The smoke point should be above 375 degrees Fahrenheit. For this reason, you need an oil like canola, safflower, peanut, or avocado oil.
You don't have to reserve vodka for your fried pickle batter, either. You can adapt this ingredient for use in other recipes. Onion rings, fried zucchini, and even eggplant are especially well-served by vodka-boosted frying batter.