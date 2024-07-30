The Secret To The Crispiest Fried Pickles Is Hiding In Your Liquor Cabinet

Iconic fried pickles are a must-have finger food at a Super Bowl party, a breezy barbecue, or a book club meeting with friends. These tangy, crunchy, treats are dipped in batter, fried until they're golden brown, and served with a creamy dill, Ranch, or other dressing of your choice. But achieving the ideal level of crispiness can be tricky. Perfecting the batter and breading is critical, here. As it turns out, adding a little liquor is the secret to success — specifically, vodka.

Why vodka? This alcohol has a special property that makes the frying process incredibly speedy, which leads to enhanced crispiness. When you drop battered pickles into hot oil, the moisture from the water rapidly turns to vapor. But when vodka is entered into the equation, it happens even more quickly. Adding a mixture of equal parts water and vodka to your cornmeal, cornstarch, or self-rising flour-based batter is all you need to do to produce this remarkable reaction and take your crispy fried pickles to the next level.