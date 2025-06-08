Texas Roadhouse's New Dips Pay Homage To Its Fan-Favorite Appetizers, And We Tried Them All

In my 40 years on this planet, I've eaten my fair share of Texas Roadhouse food. Heck, I've even sampled most of its menu, ranking the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse. While everyone knows the brand's steaks (which we've ranked), as it's one of the top steakhouse chains in the U.S., the selection of apps is iconic and sought-after — with or without ordering a steak dinner. But did you know there's some Texas Roadhouse items you can get outside of the restaurant? This is where Texas Roadhouse's new dips enter the chat, and I got to try them all so you can know the inside scoop (#dippuns).

Texas Roadhouse partnered with West Madison Foods to create a trio of dairy dips that reflect the three top appetizers on the food chain's menu. Thankfully, the chain hooked me up and sent me all three flavors: Cactus Blossom, Rattlesnake Bites, and Fried Pickle. If these flavors sound familiar, you know a bit of Texas Roadhouse history. These three new additions to the chain's legacy are loaded with the app flavors you know and love. I grabbed all three and took them to the Dave Matthews Band tour opener in Bethel, New York, to get a real opinion from my crew. Let's see if they stack up to the fried starters!