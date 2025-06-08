Texas Roadhouse's New Dips Pay Homage To Its Fan-Favorite Appetizers, And We Tried Them All
In my 40 years on this planet, I've eaten my fair share of Texas Roadhouse food. Heck, I've even sampled most of its menu, ranking the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse. While everyone knows the brand's steaks (which we've ranked), as it's one of the top steakhouse chains in the U.S., the selection of apps is iconic and sought-after — with or without ordering a steak dinner. But did you know there's some Texas Roadhouse items you can get outside of the restaurant? This is where Texas Roadhouse's new dips enter the chat, and I got to try them all so you can know the inside scoop (#dippuns).
Texas Roadhouse partnered with West Madison Foods to create a trio of dairy dips that reflect the three top appetizers on the food chain's menu. Thankfully, the chain hooked me up and sent me all three flavors: Cactus Blossom, Rattlesnake Bites, and Fried Pickle. If these flavors sound familiar, you know a bit of Texas Roadhouse history. These three new additions to the chain's legacy are loaded with the app flavors you know and love. I grabbed all three and took them to the Dave Matthews Band tour opener in Bethel, New York, to get a real opinion from my crew. Let's see if they stack up to the fried starters!
Fried Pickle
My group was wary of the fried pickle dip, as we weren't convinced that a sure-fire appetizer could translate into a dip. However, this one ended up being the fan favorite! The flavors here were bold, offering up a pickle juice vibe within a creamy and thick dairy dip base. The pickle flavor was a brine and vinegar combo, but it was just the right amount of tang. There was no bad aftertaste, nothing good or bad lingering here. All in all, no notes on taste, as such.
I think what's missing here is the actual fried aspect of the appetizer. We didn't get a fried pickle vibe from the taste or texture. But the dip itself was creamy, it was briny in all the right ways, and the dill tasted fresh. It was pickle-leaning, for sure.
We tried a few different chip types, and I think this is where the fried part of the app can come into play, adding one more element to the eating experience and flavor profile. Overall, Cape Cod chips and Lays Ruffles were the perfect complement, adding crunch and that fried part of the pickle app we know and love.
Cactus Blossom
Everyone knows about the Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom. This fried and flowering appetizer is an icon at the chain, but how does it translate into dip form?
The dips says it's a Cajun-style blend of onion, spices, and garlic. While there was some connection to the taste of the dip at the restaurant (not the actual app), it wasn't the same, and we didn't love it. It tasted like a watered-down chipotle ranch sauce without the chipotle. There wasn't a lot of heat, and there was way too much horseradish. This dip was also super thick with regards to texture. It could be described as "gloppy," which wasn't a great combo with our chip selection.
The flavor was lost here, and no one enjoyed it. We also didn't find the right chip to pair. If we had to choose, this would be left off of our future tailgating list. The DMB fans have spoken.
Rattlesnake Bites
Last up was the Rattlesnake Bites dip. For anyone who is unfamiliar, Rattlesnake Bites are a top appetizer choice at the restaurant. They feature diced jalapeños and jack cheese that's lightly fried. The verdict with this taste test? There is no connection between this dip and that app. However, hear us out.
This one didn't taste like the signature Rattlesnake Bites, but it did taste really good — like a spicy veggie dip with some heat and a great feta base. (We could not find the cheddar cheese that was mentioned in the promo materials.) What we didn't like was the texture. It was a little watery until we mixed it up, and it was chunky in a way that wasn't super pleasing. But again, the taste did shine through. We liked this one with Cape Cod chips, for sure.
We think this one is a solid dip, but it needs to be rebranded. No one is buying the Rattlesnake Bites label on this packaging.
How much and where to buy
You don't need to visit a local Texas Roadhouse to enjoy these dips. If you're intrigued, all three flavors can be found exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide. And when I say exclusively, I mean exclusively — they aren't sold anywhere else, not at any other retailer. You can't even buy them on the Texas Roadhouse website.
What's interesting is the price point. Depending on your location, you could pay as low as $2.88 per dip, which comes in a 12-ounce tub. However, buyer beware: Some states list prices that can go as high as $5.88 per container, with the Cactus Blossom dip being pricier than the rest.
These ready-to-eat, refrigerated dips don't have an expiration date, as they are listed as "limited edition," but who knows how long they'll stay on shelves. They are also a great addition to the Texas Roadhouse store-bought Mini Rolls and Buttery Spreads.
Final thoughts on Texas Roadhouse's new dips
Overall, I wasn't sure what to think about these dips when they were first shipped to me, but I have to say, some flavors were pretty good! If you're going to try one of the dips, my group and I definitely recommend the Fried Pickle option. It has a creamy consistency and tastes like fresh dill.
When it comes to the fails, we have to put the Cactus Blossom Dip in last place. The taste just wasn't there, and the dip itself was way too thick.
If you're a veggie person and you like a little spice, you should give the Rattlesnake Bites Dip a try. But buyer beware: It doesn't taste like its app counterpart. It does taste like a feta-based veggie dip, so if that's your thing, have at it.
There was definitely some Goldilocks action here. The Cactus Blossom was too bland and thick, the Rattlesnake Bites dip didn't match the flavor profile and was too watery, but the Fried Pickle Dip was just right. From taste to texture, this was a winner. Get down to Walmart and try them today!