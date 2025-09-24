We Should Clean Them, But No One Does - Secret Dirty Spots In Your Kitchen

Few people like cleaning their kitchen, but it needs to be done regularly. There are many tips and tricks for getting the job done, like using a touch of shaving cream to polish stainless steel. But before we get to any cleaning hacks, it's important to understand the basics. And one basic element of kitchen hygiene is commonly overlooked.

Even though we use them every day, it's easy to forget to clean some of the most commonly touched kitchen surfaces. These include but are not limited to cabinet pulls, appliance handles and buttons, oven knobs, light switches, and sink handles or knobs. These are at least as important to keep clean as your countertops and cooking surfaces.

Kitchen cabinet pulls, appliance handles, and the like are frequently touched by everyone in the home, and whatever they had on their hands at the time. You might open multiple drawers and doors alone while cooking a simple meal. Between their frequency of use and ease of being overlooked, surfaces like these can be especially prone to the buildup of grime and bacteria. And since they are so frequently used, these bacteria can easily spread through the home.