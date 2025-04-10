11 Ways Olive Oil Comes In Handy When Cleaning Your Kitchen

Stainless steel countertops and sinks are highly prone to getting grease marks and water stains, which can sometimes be very difficult to get rid of, despite how hard you try. A simple and effective way to get rid of them and also make your stainless steel surfaces shine is by using some olive oil and a cleaning cloth.

While cleaning these surfaces with olive oil, you should first remember that a little goes a long way, and too much oil can attract dust. Therefore, adding a small amount of olive oil to a cleaning cloth and rubbing the surface of your sink or countertops is good enough to get rid of streaks and watermarks. This method is also a great way to make stainless steel silverware shine, since it can also prevent watermarks. However, it is also essential to remember that while olive oil will help remove light watermarks, grease marks, and smudges, if there's a heavy dirt build-up on any stainless steel surface, you will have to use a basic cleaner first.

For that, too, you can go for a natural, homemade cleaner made with baking soda and vinegar, which is a highly popular way to clean stainless steel sinks. Once you're done cleaning with the baking soda and vinegar solution, you can wipe the surface of your sink and countertop down with a cloth that's lightly coated with some olive oil to prevent further smudges and streaks.

