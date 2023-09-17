The Simple Mistake You Might Be Making When Cleaning Your Kitchen

Cleaning your kitchen is tough enough. Don't make it harder on yourself by cleaning it in the wrong order. Wipe, scrub, and sweep in a stepwise design, rather than going from the bottom up.

When you clean your counters, gravity sends the grime downward — whether or not you've already cleaned your kitchen tile. "The last thing you want to do is spend an hour mopping your floor only to have dust from the top of your light fixture or cabinet dot the floor," cleaning expert Sarah Karakaian told Reader's Digest.

There's another reason cleaning from the top down is a good idea: It helps you stay focused. Cleaning a kitchen can be overwhelming. Do you start with the pile of dishes or the greasy hood vent? The splattered baseboards or the moldy grout? The stained countertop or the dirty dishwasher? With this simple tip, you don't have to think too hard about what to do first. Just look up.