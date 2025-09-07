The Secret To Shiny Kitchen Appliances Is Hiding In Your Bathroom

The one downside to cooking and baking regularly is that your kitchen appliances will inevitably lose their shine. Greasy fingerprints on the fridge, smudges on the microwave, or streaks on your oven can make it feel impossible to keep everything looking like new. While there's no shortage of cleaning products on the market (like this selection from Trader Joe's), the secret to sparkling kitchen appliances might already be in your bathroom: shaving cream.

Using this item for cleaning might sound strange, but shaving cream contains ingredients like glycerin and benzyl alcohol, which can help cut through grease and restore shine on stainless steel surfaces. Its anti-bacterial properties make it effective for disinfecting your kitchen appliances, and its foamy texture spreads evenly for a streak-free finish. Plus, it's gentle enough not to scratch or damage surfaces (it's designed to go on your face, after all).

To polish a kitchen appliance, add a little shaving cream to a damp microfiber cloth and gently buff out any greasy or dull spots. Wipe away any excess residue and continue buffing with a dry cloth until the surface shines like new.