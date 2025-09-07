The Secret To Shiny Kitchen Appliances Is Hiding In Your Bathroom
The one downside to cooking and baking regularly is that your kitchen appliances will inevitably lose their shine. Greasy fingerprints on the fridge, smudges on the microwave, or streaks on your oven can make it feel impossible to keep everything looking like new. While there's no shortage of cleaning products on the market (like this selection from Trader Joe's), the secret to sparkling kitchen appliances might already be in your bathroom: shaving cream.
Using this item for cleaning might sound strange, but shaving cream contains ingredients like glycerin and benzyl alcohol, which can help cut through grease and restore shine on stainless steel surfaces. Its anti-bacterial properties make it effective for disinfecting your kitchen appliances, and its foamy texture spreads evenly for a streak-free finish. Plus, it's gentle enough not to scratch or damage surfaces (it's designed to go on your face, after all).
To polish a kitchen appliance, add a little shaving cream to a damp microfiber cloth and gently buff out any greasy or dull spots. Wipe away any excess residue and continue buffing with a dry cloth until the surface shines like new.
Which kitchen appliances to clean with shaving cream
Most of your kitchen appliances are likely made of stainless steel or chrome, and both are perfect matches for this cleaning hack. Whether you're tackling your dishwasher, fridge, toaster, or the outside of you espresso machine (here's how to deep-clean the inside for fresh-tasting coffee), all can benefit from a quick shaving cream polish and clean. For tough grease stains inside your oven or oven door, you can also spray the spots, let the shaving cream sit for around 15 minutes, then gently scrub with a sponge. The grime should lift off effortlessly.
You might already know about using toothpaste to clean your glass stovetop, and shaving cream will work in a similar way to give you a shiny, clean surface with minimal scrubbing. Simply spread the cream all over the stovetop with a cloth and let it sit for at least 30 minutes before wiping off any excess. Just make sure to avoid using shaving cream on or near surfaces like granite or marble, as it could damage the finish. So, if you want shiny, streak-free kitchen appliances, don't reach for an expensive cleaner — check your bathroom cabinet instead.