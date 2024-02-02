We Finally Know Where Dunkin' Gets Its Donuts From

America may run on Dunkin', but have you ever wondered how Dunkin' runs? Maybe, while waiting for your coffee some mornings you've absentmindedly wondered if all those doughnuts (or donuts, if you prefer) on display were really baked in that tiny kitchen back there. (Or maybe you've never had this thought because you don't do much wondering until you've had your coffee. Fair enough.) Either way, thanks to a Dunkin' franchisee who has taken to TikTok, we have the insider scoop at last.

Amir Mohamed is a 29-year-old serial franchisee (in addition to Dunkin', he oversees Johnny Rockets and Cafe Landwer locations) based in Beverly Hills. In a TikTok video, he explains that Dunkin' franchisees have three options when it comes to Dunkin's doughnuts: They can make them in-house, they can order them from a regional central kitchen, or they can order premade, frozen doughnuts to simply heat up in the store.

Because Dunkin' locations are franchised out, this choice falls on each individual location's management — which means that one location could be baking their pastries fresh each morning while the one across the street serves subpar frozen doughnuts. If you've ever noticed that one of your local shops is consistently better or worse than the others, doughnut sourcing might be part of the reason why.