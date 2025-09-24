Save Money On Veggie Garden Soil With A Classic Technique (Thanks, Germany)

If you're filling a lot of raised beds to plant fruits and veggies, don't forget hügelkultur! If you haven't heard of the German technique, which translates to "mound culture," read on! Typically practiced as an open mound of soil, modifying hügelkultur to garden beds will save you a lot of money while still giving you healthy, fertile soil to grow your plants in.

Fall is the perfect time to start, as the practice largely uses fallen leaves and decaying logs as the base of your garden bed. First, you lay fallen logs into the bed, then sticks and branches. Follow the bits of wood with fallen leaves and yard clippings, and finally compost (many common kitchen scraps make great garden compost) and manure.

Throughout the fall and winter, you can fill the beds with these nutrient-rich bits from your yard. Then, once that is all in place and spring begins, you can cover it with your garden soil. If you do it right and have everything on hand already, it's a zero-cost way to fill up those large garden beds. Now you have a place to regrow your kitchen scraps like green onions and lettuce!