The Cheapest Fall Groceries At Walmart
The leaves have begun changing colors and the days are quickly becoming cooler. The long, warm days of summer are gone and, at long last, the cool, cozy days of fall are here. There are so many things to look forward to as the season changes — Sunday night football, back to school season, Halloween, and the disappearance of those pesky mosquitos that have been plaguing you for months. But, the best part about fall is undoubtedly the food culture, which shifts from the bright, fruity tastes of summer to warm, heavily spiced flavors. And, thankfully, indulging in those fall delicacies doesn't have to cost a fortune.
With groceries costing more than ever, not everyone has the budget to run out and replace all their summer items with fall items right now. But, that doesn't mean you can't affordably indulge a bit. If you need to do fall on a budget, Walmart offers a range of delicious fall groceries for less than five dollars. From fresh seasonal produce to versatile seasoning mixes and beyond, here are the cheapest fall food items to help you embrace the new season. (All prices are current as of publication date.)
Great Value Pumpkin Pie Spice
Pumpkin pie spice is arguably one of the most popular fall flavors, with people incorporating it into almost anything they can think of. This Great Value Pumpkin Pie Spice lets you affordably jump on this favored trend by offering two ounces of seasoning for only $2.48. While the exact ingredients in pumpkin pie spice mix can vary, this specific one contains cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves.
The most obvious way to make use of this seasoning is to flavor pumpkin pies (or sweet potato pies). But, you can also use this pumpkin pie spice to season other baked goods, like cookies, apple pies, or spiced cakes. Add it to your hot apple cider for a little additional warmth, or sprinkle just a dash on top of your vanilla ice cream to elevate the flavor. Feel free to get creative because there's a nearly unlimited amount of ways you can utilize this one simple, warming spice mix.
Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin
Is there anything more reminiscent of fall than pumpkin? Not only do adorable Jack O' Lanterns grace front porches throughout the fall season, but pumpkins make their way onto our kitchen tables in countless variations — a tradition that can stretch somewhat into the winter for some families. Thankfully, with this Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin costing only $1.96 for 15 ounces, you can easily stock up so you always have this versatile fruit on hand.
To create a tasty pumpkin pie on a budget, you could pair this can of pumpkin puree with the pumpkin pie spice, and select ingredients you probably already have in your home — just buy or bake a pie shell and you're all set! But, that's far from the only way you can make use of pumpkin puree. Add a bit to your morning waffles or pancakes to bring a bit of fall flavor to the day's first meal. (It contains no added sugar.) Other excellent ideas for pumpkin puree include using in soups, cheesecakes, muffins, breads, and stews. And, of course, it's the base ingredient for your own homemade pumpkin sauce, to be used in a DIY PSL.
Little Debbie Brownie Pumpkins
Looking for the perfect fall treat that doesn't require any preparation? You can get a pack of five individually wrapped servings for only $3.16 with these adorable Little Debbie Brownie Pumpkins. Each brownie is shaped like a smiling pumpkin, featuring a chocolate bottom and a festive orange icing top. The little Jack O' Lantern faces can vary, from toothy open grins to zigzag smiles and beyond, so be sure to pay attention to which cute option you get.
The best part of these Little Debbie Brownie Pumpkins aren't even that they're a perfect little fall snack for you. Since they're individually wrapped and very much on-theme, they're a perfect option for school lunches and holiday goodie bags. You could even use this for trick or treat as an alternative to traditional candies if desired. Any situation where you want to do something a little special for fall or Halloween, these have you covered.
Brach's Classic Candy Corn
There's always been a big debate about candy corn. You either think that it's the most amazing thing to ever grace aisles during fall season, or you can't stand it, and there's really nothing between. However, one thing that isn't up for debate is that Brach's Classic Candy Corn is the perfect embodiment of fall. Plus, when you can get 11 ounces for only $2.68, they're one of the cheapest fall groceries at Walmart, too.
Not only are candy corn a great fall snack on their own, but they're highly versatile if you use your imagination. For example, you can use them in baking and decorating — add a few of these little white, orange, and yellow candies to the tops of cupcakes, pies, brownies, pumpkin pie spiced fudge, or cakes. You can even use them as embellishments for cute fall drinks like milkshakes, floats, or specialty coffee items topped with foam or whipped cream. Of course, these are also an excellent option to hand out during trick or treat.
Betty Crocker Caramel Apple Cookie Mix
Looking for something that will fill your kitchen with the most delicious smells and also offer a fantastic fall snack while being beyond affordable? It might sound like a tall order, but the Betty Crocker Caramel Apple Cookie Mix fits the bill. At just $2.97, this mix only requires one egg and half a stick of butter to make around 17 cookies. While it's cooking, your home will be filled with a delicious warm spiced apple and decadent caramel. But, it's a limited edition item, so you'll want to stock up now.
If you're feeling extra festive, you could also mix up a batch of quick, easy buttercream icing. Add food coloring to turn these into adorable pumpkins, or create unique designs of quintessential fall colors. Piping fall leaves onto each cookie in reds, oranges, and yellows is also an adorable idea! Add sprinkles or edible glitter for a little extra pizzaz if you already have them on hand, and make sure to get the children involved!
Great Value Apple Cinnamon Complete Pancake and Waffle Mix
This Great Value Apple Cinnamon Complete Pancake and Waffle Mix offers an easy, affordable way to make breakfast a special event every morning. It costs only $2.47 and requires only a bit of water to be ready, saving you a lot of time and money compared to homemade pancake or waffle options. Each box makes around 18 standard-sized pancakes, too, so there will be plenty to go around.
Of course, you can top your apple cinnamon pancakes with your standard syrup and butter combination. But, this unique fall flavor also allows for a lot of different customization, if desired. For example, you could coat the tops with butter and then add a little cinnamon and sugar mixture on top. Or, you could opt for delicious homemade apple butter. Topping with boiled apples sprinkled with cinnamon is also an excellent idea.
Great Value Spiced Apple Cider
The Great Value Spiced Apple Cider is a pre-made option you can get 64 fluid ounces of for just $3.12. Containing 100% cider with added spices, you'll receive your full day's vitamin C with just one cup. And, like other items on this list, apple cider is a versatile drink that you can get a lot of use out of, if you so choose.
Of course, you can have a glass of spiced apple cider alone, either cold straight out of the refrigerator or warmed up on the stove. Warm cider is especially good for cold fall evenings heading towards the winter months. However, you don't have to drink cider alone. Instead, you can use it as an ingredient in your favorite fall drink recipes. For example, you could add a shot of bourbon or rum to create a spiked apple cider. Or, combine cold apple cider with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a fall-inspired twist on floats.
Land O'Lakes Cinnamon Sugar Butter Spread
If you're looking for something special to use on your fall-inspired pancakes, waffles, cookies, and more, the Land O'Lakes Cinnamon Sugar Butter Spread is an excellent choice. At $2.64 for 6.5 ounces, this butter offers a richly cinnamon fall taste. Best of all, this is perhaps the most versatile affordable fall grocery product you'll find at Walmart, with countless uses– so feel free to use your imagination and get experimenting!
Consider baking some sweet potatoes and adding this cinnamon sugar butter spread on top for a sweet fall treat that's also good for you. Or, add a spoonful of the sweet and spicy butter to your morning oatmeal to start your day off right. Other ideas might include adding a spoonful to sweet soups (like butternut squash or pumpkin soup) or elevating your morning toast. Don't be afraid of a little trial and error to see what you best like this butter spread on.
Pepperidge Farm Swirl Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Bread
At just $3.47 a loaf, the Pepperidge Farm Swirl Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Bread is the perfect addition to your fall grocery stocking list. Real pumpkin is paired with a pumpkin spice mixture and added to Pepperidge Farm's soft, delicious bread. It's a simple yet mouthwatering recipe you won't want to miss. Just be aware that this is a limited edition product, so you'll want to get your fill of it now!
You could eat this breakfast bread alone, toasted, untoasted, or with a little bit of butter (like the cinnamon sugar one on this list). But, it's also a fantastic option for making homemade French toast or a fall-inspired sandwich. For breakfast, you could create a sandwich using maple bacon, eggs, and sharp cheddar cheese. Or, for lunch, you could make a sandwich with this bread paired with honey glazed ham, crisp lettuce, sweet tomatoes, and gouda cheese.
Simply Perfect Premium Sweet Potatoes
Pumpkin may be the food most reminiscent of fall, but sweet potatoes are a close second — and the two are quite similar, so they can be made into many of the same dishes. Since you can get a three pound bag of fresh sweet potatoes at Walmart for $3.60, now is the perfect time to start experimenting with them. You may find these are your favorite Walmart fall grocery items because of just how delicious, healthy, and versatile they are.
Make mashed sweet potatoes for supper and pair it with ham, cornbread, and sweet field peas for a sweet and savory meal. Consider cutting the sweet potatoes into slices and frying them with a little butter, cinnamon, and sugar. You can even make a sweet potato pie and season using the Great Value Pumpkin Pie Spice on this list. Of course, sweet potato soup lightly seasoned with cinnamon, sugar, and nutmeg is also an excellent choice.