Which Spirits Bring Out The Best Flavors In Spiked Apple Cider?

When sweater season rolls around, there's nothing like cozying up around a fire with a delicious mugful of spiked apple cider. If you want to enjoy your adult cider to the fullest, stick with bourbon or rum when choosing the spirits for this comforting steaming cocktail. These dark alcohols complement the spices in the apple cider perfectly, warming you up with every glorious sip. Bourbon and rum blend smoothly with the tangy and sweet apples, letting you enjoy the drink without being overwhelmed by the alcohol.

While hard cider has recently risen in popularity, references to boozy apple cider date back to ancient Rome. In colonial America, cider (fermented apple juice) was a popular drink, considered healthier and safer than unfiltered water. Today in the U.S., "cider" refers to unfiltered and unsweetened apple juice, while "hard cider" is the alcoholic or fermented version. In Europe, however, "cider" is fermented apple juice; therefore, all cider is alcoholic (everything else is just juice). Despite the differences in terminology, there is a general consensus that boozy cider is a delicious and timeless adult beverage. While making your own hard cider at home by fermenting apple juice is possible, it's not necessarily an easy or fast process. For a quicker way to enjoy spiked cider, simply buy pre-made apple cider from the supermarket and mix it with bourbon or rum.