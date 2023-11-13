Which Spirits Bring Out The Best Flavors In Spiked Apple Cider?
When sweater season rolls around, there's nothing like cozying up around a fire with a delicious mugful of spiked apple cider. If you want to enjoy your adult cider to the fullest, stick with bourbon or rum when choosing the spirits for this comforting steaming cocktail. These dark alcohols complement the spices in the apple cider perfectly, warming you up with every glorious sip. Bourbon and rum blend smoothly with the tangy and sweet apples, letting you enjoy the drink without being overwhelmed by the alcohol.
While hard cider has recently risen in popularity, references to boozy apple cider date back to ancient Rome. In colonial America, cider (fermented apple juice) was a popular drink, considered healthier and safer than unfiltered water. Today in the U.S., "cider" refers to unfiltered and unsweetened apple juice, while "hard cider" is the alcoholic or fermented version. In Europe, however, "cider" is fermented apple juice; therefore, all cider is alcoholic (everything else is just juice). Despite the differences in terminology, there is a general consensus that boozy cider is a delicious and timeless adult beverage. While making your own hard cider at home by fermenting apple juice is possible, it's not necessarily an easy or fast process. For a quicker way to enjoy spiked cider, simply buy pre-made apple cider from the supermarket and mix it with bourbon or rum.
Why bourbon and rum are best
Bourbon is a type of whiskey made of at least 51% corn and other grains like wheat, barley, and rye. Bourbons are usually described as sweet with notes of maple, oak, honey, caramel, or vanilla, which is attributed to the corn and the aging process that takes place in charred oak barrels. In addition to being sweet, bourbon can taste spicy (as in baking spices) due to the rye it's made with. Dark rum is also aged in charred oak barrels and has a sweet taste from being made with fermented molasses, syrup, or sugar cane. Spiced rum, which also works well for hard cider, is dark or aged rum that has spices like nutmeg and cinnamon added to it.
This combination of sweet and spicy complements the tangy sweetness of apple cider perfectly. The notes of vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon in these dark liquors, paired with the sweet apple cider, create a delicious cocktail that tastes like liquid apple pie. Spiked apple cider recipes also often incorporate cinnamon sticks and other spices like cloves and star anise. This star-shaped licorice-flavored spice pairs well with the flavors of bourbon and rum and also makes a beautiful-looking garnish.
Different varieties of spiked apple cider
There are a variety of ingredients you can add to your apple cider cocktail. You can keep it simple, combine the booze with pre-made cider and a cinnamon stick, and drink it on ice. Or, to warm up on a cold day, make an apple cider hot toddy that involves heating the cider and other ingredients like cinnamon and lemon juice on the stove before mixing it in your alcohol of choice.
While bourbon and rum are the safest choices for a classic spiked apple cider, everyone has different preferences when it comes to alcohol. If you don't enjoy these dark liquors, there are other apple cider cocktails that you might prefer; have you heard of an apple cider margarita? It may sound odd, but the tanginess of the tequila pairs well with the cider for a not-too-sweet cocktail. If you're a vodka drinker, you'll love an apple cider martini with caramel sauce to make it extra yummy. Apple cider mimosas are another tasty concoction that's perfect for Fall brunches. If you really want to impress your friends, offer a variety of spiked cider drinks at your next get-together and have them choose their favorite.