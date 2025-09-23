Ina Garten Swears That This Is The 'Key To Really Good Pastry'

Getting perfectly flakey pastry feels like a magic trick. We know someone knows how to do it because we've eaten deliciously light pastries before. Yet it seems impossible to achieve at home. Thankfully, Ina Garten is not one to hold her secrets close to her chest and shares tips like how to get perfectly leavened baked goods. In a recent Substack post, Garten also gave us a peak behind the baking curtain to reveal the secret to light and flakey pastry: ice cold butter.

The butter needs to be cold because as it starts to heat up in the oven, it steams the pastry from the inside, creating tiny holes and layers in the crust. This is the secret to making restaurant quality scones, biscuits, and croissants. Since firm ingredients might be harder to work with in a soft dough, you might try putting frozen butter into a box grater before incorporating it. It's also best if you don't use your hands to mix it in, since their warmth could melt the butter and undo all of your hard work. Instead, use a mixer, food processor, or even butter knives — anything that's cold!