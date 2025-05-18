How To Laminate Dough Like A Professional Baker

There's no denying that most of us love croissants, turnovers, and even vol-au-vents predominantly because of their crispy layers. If you're an amateur baker or even slightly inclined towards the art, you'd surely know that the amazingly flaky texture of these baked goodies is a result of carefully laminating dough. In simple terms, lamination involves rolling out a piece of dough, enclosing butter within it, and then folding it multiple times before cutting out portions and baking them.

If we dive deep into the world of French pastries, quite a few kinds of dough need to be laminated for them to get those perfect layers. However, out of all these types, most folks outside of France are primarily familiar with croissant dough and puff pastry dough. Unfortunately though, laminating either of these doughs isn't as easy or quick a task as eating those baked goods is.

As a pastry chef and baker with over five years of experience working in high-end bakeries, I can safely say that laminating dough feels like child's play to me. It takes practice for sure, but knowing the right techniques helps a lot more than most newbies would've thought. I'm here to spill the beans on those chef-level techniques. If you've so far had trouble with the same, I assure you that after reading this article, you too, will be able to laminate dough like a professional baker effortlessly.