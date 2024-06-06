Ina Garten's Top Tip For Perfectly Leavened Baked Goods

No matter what you're baking, it's also important to make sure that the leavener gets thoroughly mixed into all of the dry ingredients before you add anything wet. This is to make sure that the crumb of your bake is even and you don't end up with big bubbles from pockets of leavener. Some people do this with a fork or a whisk, but Ina Garten takes the extra step of sifting all the dry ingredients through a mesh sieve, which you can see her do in her chocolate cake video.

Sifting your dry ingredients not only distributes the leavener evenly, it also breaks up clumps of flour, cocoa, salt or anything else that might be sticking together that could affect the texture of your bake. The easiest way to do this is to place a fine mesh sieve or strainer over your mixing bowl, then measure all of the dry ingredients into the sieve. Once you have everything portioned out, push all the dry ingredients through the sieve with a spoon or your hand, making sure to break up the clumpy bits leftover at the end.

Baking is all about creating the perfect conditions for your batter to rise, and shortcuts will often end up with disappointing results. So, if you want your cakes to come out as perfect as Ina Garten's, don't cut any corners when it comes to your leaveners.