Here's How Often Should You Be Cleaning Your Gas Stove's Burner Ports

Getting the kitchen back in order can be daunting after cooking a big meal. There are counters to wipe down, a sink full of dishes, and ingredients to put away. It helps to have key kitchen cleaning products always stocked. Leaving the stove for another time can be tempting, but it's best not to wait too long. The Takeout spoke to Dennis Godynuk, the lead appliance expert at Comfort Appliance Repair in Nashville, Tennessee, to learn more about cleaning your burner ports. According to Godynuk you should brush them out weekly.

The burner port is the part under the caps where the gas gets lit and the flames come out. Godynuck says signs to look out for "a lopsided or weak flame, yellow tips or soot, endless clicking with no light, or that gas smell without ignition." Ideally, this weekly procedure is coupled with more preventative measures. Godynuck advises home chefs to "wipe spills as soon as the stove is cool. Use a deeper pan for sauces that like to foam." Even with the best cooks, though, messes are bound to happen.

