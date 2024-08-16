Here's Why Dutch Ovens Are Always Recommended For Frying

Frying is a surefire way to make crispy, juicy meat and is the perfect quick cooking method for making veggies and desserts flavorful. However, a lot of cooks are afraid of frying at home because splattering oil can create a mess on cooking surfaces and increase the risk of grease fires. There's a foolproof way to avoid these concerns, though: the Dutch oven.

A Dutch oven is a heavy-bottom pot with thick, tall walls, and it can be used for all manner of cooking techniques — from boiling and slow cooking to sauteing, searing, and baking. This design makes it ideal for deep frying because you can fill your pot with oil and fully submerge foods without the oil splashing onto your stove's surface (or you). Its size also means you can fry large foods, such as chicken legs, better than using a shallow pan, like a wok.

On top of that (pun intended), the lid of a Dutch oven fits securely around the rim. While this is important for keeping steam inside the pot while slow cooking and baking, it's also very handy in case of a grease fire. Carefully putting the lid over the flames will deprive them of oxygen and quickly smother them out.