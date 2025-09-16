The Classic Chain Restaurant That's Bringing Back Old-School Vibes (And It's Not Cracker Barrel)

You may not have noticed yet, but classic seafood chain Red Lobster is quietly leaning on nostalgic feelings for seafood feasts gone by, as reported by Fox News and ABC 8News. You won't see any retro '80s interiors, but redesigned menus have brought back some fan favorites, alongside a new deal referencing one of Red Lobster's most (in)famous promotions ever. Hopefully, these changes will earn the chain more goodwill than Cracker Barrel got from its logo debacle.

A menu overhaul in late 2024 brought the return of Red Lobster's hush puppies and popcorn shrimp, though only the shrimp are still on the menu as of this writing. Earlier in 2025, Red Lobster also ran an ad campaign featuring Joey Fatone of NSYNC fame.

In September 2025, however, Red Lobster debuted its Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp promotion, which may sound somewhat familiar. The Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal (and its millions in losses) is often associated with Red Lobster's 2024 bankruptcy. But this deal didn't come out of nowhere — similar temporary promotions have been a Red Lobster signature since 2004. This new promo isn't endless, but it does ask less for a considerable amount of shrimp.