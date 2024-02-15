10 Red Lobster Dining Mistakes You're Probably Making

Since Bill Darden opened the first Red Lobster in 1968, the brand has become an integral part of America's national dining scene. During this time, the chain has gained a reputation for its consistency, affordable prices, and good quality food. These characteristics have proved a solid foundation for the business. Today, the brand boasts 700 locations and nearly 60,000 employees.

Red Lobster is so well-known in the United States that it has become a part of popular culture. This was confirmed when Beyoncé famously referenced Red Lobster in her 2016 song "Formation." While Queen B gave the restaurant brand her seal of approval, she did not find the time to discuss the varying merits of dining there. This is a pity given that huge swathes of Red Lobster's clientele are failing to make the most of the brand's deals, changing menu, and specific quirks. While not terrible, these dining mistakes undoubtedly mean that many people do not get as much as they could from the Red Lobster dining experience. In an effort to right that wrong, here are 10 Red Lobster mistakes you're probably making.