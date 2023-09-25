Does Costco Offer Same-Day Grocery Delivery?
Whether you're craving a slice of that iconic food court pizza or you're simply in the mood to wander through a warehouse full of delicious samples and reasonably priced goods, a trip to Costco is always a good idea. The popular retailer offers its members deals on practically anything you could imagine, from cookware and tires to cleaning supplies and groceries. But for shoppers looking to avoid non-essential spending, the bustling crowds, and the ever-so enticing sample salesmen, Costco does offer same-day grocery delivery powered by Instacart. You'll save time and energy, but the convenience comes at a cost.
For Costco members, finding the necessities can feel like a treasure hunt, with shoppers wading through each aisle on the hunt for the things on their list. You'll likely add a few things to your cart that caught your eye but never crossed your mind when you were making your shopping trip budget. Stocked with Costco's Kirkland Signature products, such as clothing, innovative kitchen gadgets, and delicious baked goods, the warehouse is full of temptations to entice you into treating yourself. After all, you did just brave the midday rush to pick up toilet paper, so you deserve a little treat.
If that scenario sounds all too familiar, Costco's Instacart delivery option could be a win. (Note that you'll need to order through Costco's same-day delivery feature, which is members-only; nonmembers can shop through Instacart's website, but the items' costs will be higher.)
Prepare to spend extra for the convenience
When you sign up for a Costco membership, you aren't just granted access to every Costco in the world. Costco's website offers the same deals on bulk goods you'd find in the warehouse. If you're feeling under the weather or just don't have the time, Costco's online same-day delivery option is a great resource for busy members.
The retailer announced back in 2017 that it would offer this service in partnership with the delivery service Instacart. When the program began, only grocery items were guaranteed to arrive same-day, while other items needed a longer shopping window. These days, you check off tons of your essential grocery and home goods with same-day delivery at Costco — but there's a catch.
While you may think you're saving money by avoiding the temptation on shelves and only ordering the items you need, the price of delivery adds a significant cost at checkout. According to discussion in an r/costco Reddit thread, expect to pay an extra 17% of your bill on average as a delivery fee, plus a tip for your hardworking shopper. But even with the added cost, many shoppers are grateful for this quick and easy option. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, many shoppers have found comfort and safety in Costco's same-day delivery.
Not all Costco items are available for same-day delivery
Costco has made a name for itself by offering just about anything you could ask for all under one roof, but not all of its affordably priced bulk goods can arrive at your door in as little as one hour. Costco promotes a quick and speedy grocery delivery through Instacart, where you can place your order online and a shopper will brave the Costco crowds for you to pick up all your necessities. However, according to the Costco website, only groceries, including fresh, frozen, and perishables are eligible for same-day delivery. Non-perishable foods, as well as household items like cleaning products, paper goods, and other essentials, have a two-day arrival window.
If you're hoping to secure more than just a fridge full of food with Costco delivery services, keep an eye on the clock. Orders placed after noon will not be accepted until the next morning, elongating your waiting time by another 24 hours. There are also no two-day deliveries on the weekend, so your best bet is to wait until Monday for non-perishables or carve out a few hours on your day off to visit the warehouse in person.
Fortunately, Costco's same-day grocery delivery is available whenever the warehouse is open, although your selection will vary greatly depending on what's in stock. And don't forget to budget for those added delivery fees for both same-day and two-day delivery options.