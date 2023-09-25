Does Costco Offer Same-Day Grocery Delivery?

Whether you're craving a slice of that iconic food court pizza or you're simply in the mood to wander through a warehouse full of delicious samples and reasonably priced goods, a trip to Costco is always a good idea. The popular retailer offers its members deals on practically anything you could imagine, from cookware and tires to cleaning supplies and groceries. But for shoppers looking to avoid non-essential spending, the bustling crowds, and the ever-so enticing sample salesmen, Costco does offer same-day grocery delivery powered by Instacart. You'll save time and energy, but the convenience comes at a cost.

For Costco members, finding the necessities can feel like a treasure hunt, with shoppers wading through each aisle on the hunt for the things on their list. You'll likely add a few things to your cart that caught your eye but never crossed your mind when you were making your shopping trip budget. Stocked with Costco's Kirkland Signature products, such as clothing, innovative kitchen gadgets, and delicious baked goods, the warehouse is full of temptations to entice you into treating yourself. After all, you did just brave the midday rush to pick up toilet paper, so you deserve a little treat.

If that scenario sounds all too familiar, Costco's Instacart delivery option could be a win. (Note that you'll need to order through Costco's same-day delivery feature, which is members-only; nonmembers can shop through Instacart's website, but the items' costs will be higher.)