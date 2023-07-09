The Costco Checkout Hack That Will Help Keep Lines Moving

If you're shopping for a crowd, there's no better way to stock up on a giant pack of hot dogs or a key lime pie that feeds 16 than Costco. While you're there, you can even get your eyes checked and fill your car with gas. There are many reasons why the warehouse giant has a cult-like following — like one-stop shopping and (of course) the free samples — but ultimately, it's all about getting serious deals. If you show up on the wrong day, however, you'll inevitably end up stuck in long lines of people who have carts piled to the ceiling.

If you're going to shell out the $60 to be a Costco member, you can save time and money by getting to know some of the tips and tricks that the regulars use to get in and out as fast as possible, like shopping on weekdays. If you can't avoid shopping at Costco on the weekends, at the very least, you can do your part to keep the lines moving by flipping over the checkout divider between your stuff and the person in front of you so that it holds your membership card. Cashiers can't start ringing in a new order until they first scan a customer's card.