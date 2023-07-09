The Costco Checkout Hack That Will Help Keep Lines Moving
If you're shopping for a crowd, there's no better way to stock up on a giant pack of hot dogs or a key lime pie that feeds 16 than Costco. While you're there, you can even get your eyes checked and fill your car with gas. There are many reasons why the warehouse giant has a cult-like following — like one-stop shopping and (of course) the free samples — but ultimately, it's all about getting serious deals. If you show up on the wrong day, however, you'll inevitably end up stuck in long lines of people who have carts piled to the ceiling.
If you're going to shell out the $60 to be a Costco member, you can save time and money by getting to know some of the tips and tricks that the regulars use to get in and out as fast as possible, like shopping on weekdays. If you can't avoid shopping at Costco on the weekends, at the very least, you can do your part to keep the lines moving by flipping over the checkout divider between your stuff and the person in front of you so that it holds your membership card. Cashiers can't start ringing in a new order until they first scan a customer's card.
Membership cards are key
If you're a newcomer to Costco, it's easy to get dazzled by the deals and make some newbie mistakes. Keep in mind that plenty of other newcomers are hitting the store too, so if you go on the weekend, especially Sundays — its busiest day — you can experience a bit of a frenzy. The key to getting through a busy day at Costco is to know the important rules and layout of the store and show up prepared with a list.
Once inside, you can also help keep things moving by being aware of your surroundings. The biggest holdup at Costco is definitely at the checkout, which is usually because people aren't ready when they get to the registers. It may not seem like much, but if you position your membership card at the front of your order by sticking it into a flipped-over checkout divider, your cashier can make a much faster transition between you and the customer in front of you, which cuts down on your time in line. In fact, a lot of cashiers ask for your membership card while the customer in front of you is still wrapping up their transaction so that they're ready to start your order — you're just saving them a step.
Be a Costco checkout pro
Costco cashiers are trained to scan orders quickly, but there are even more ways to keep the line clicking along in addition to having your card at the front of your order. Most importantly, ensure you have your card before heading into the store. If you tend to lose physical cards, use the store's mobile app so you'll always have your membership info available. According to The New York Times, Costco is cracking down on membership card sharing, so if you aren't a member and can't show some form of ID, you'll also be holding up the checkout line (and yes, even the self-checkout line).
Have your payment out and ready when you get to the cash register, and organize any boxes or bags you need for packing up your order to keep things moving. It's also good to know that they do not take manufacturer's coupons, so don't waste your time trying to use those at the checkout.
The best way to get through the lines is still to avoid the crowds in the first place. The best times to shop at Costco are midweek afternoons between 3-5 p.m. If you can't make it, try following some of these steps and help keep things moving.