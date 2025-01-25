Costco Vs Five Guys: Which One Has The Better Hot Dog?
Two beloved chains, two hot dogs, one winner: Welcome to this head-to-head hot dog taste test challenge. In one corner, we have Costco, the bulk bargain warehouse store that also boasts delicious and affordable eats at its food court. In the other corner, there's Five Guys, a fast-food chain better known for its burgers, but it offers dogs too, with tons of options for toppings. Both are all-beef, but the similarities end there. In price and preparation, these are both very different dogs. But is one better than the other?
We decided to put these hot dogs to the test to discover which one deserves to wear the crown. As a lifelong enjoyer of hot dogs (I go to ballgames purely because it means I get to eat one), I feel that I have a love for the product and the culinary experience to make what is sure to be a controversial call. Each side in this battle has its zealous fans, but which one can claim true hot dog superiority?
Costco's hot dog is the stuff of legends
Costco's hot dog is the stuff of legends, mainly because its price has stayed steady since the 1980s when it was first introduced. For $1.50, you get a quarter-pound all-beef dog, boiled in water, on a bun, as well as a drink. The condiment station allows you to add your own toppings if you wish, which include ketchup, yellow mustard, and relish (fresh onions may be on offer, too, depending on your location). The hot dogs themselves are the same at every location, produced by Costco itself, while the buns come from various local bakeries close to each store.
It's a screaming deal, sure, but how does it taste? Honestly, I can't stress enough how unbelievably delicious this hot dog is. I left half of mine plain so I could really get a solid grasp on the dog and bun themselves, and added mustard and relish, my standard toppings, on the other half. Truthfully, the dog is so juicy, meaty, and flavorful that it doesn't need additions. The sesame bun is soft and pleasantly chewy, while also being the perfect size for the frank — my number one pet peeve with hot dogs is too much or too little bread. The dog has a great, satisfying snap when you bite into it. This is everything a classic hot dog should be. The fact that you can get one for spare change is just icing on the cake — or mustard on the dog, if you prefer.
Five Guys puts a unique spin on its hot dogs
Five Guys puts a unique spin on its hot dogs. Rather than leaving them whole, the cooks butterfly them before cooking them on the griddle. The buns, which are baked fresh, are also thrown on the griddle to get a kiss of toastiness. Five Guys offers a dizzying array of toppings, all at no extra charge — including a one-of-a-kind exclusive mayonnaise — so you can customize to your heart's content. You can also opt to have the hot dog served sans bun, or wrapped in lettuce instead of bread. The price varies regionally, running $8.49 for a basic dog at my location.
Five Guys wins the hot dog battle hands-down when it comes to options. With the sheer number of toppings available, you could eat a different Five Guys hot dog every day for your entire life and never have the same one twice. Along with the free toppings, American cheese and bacon are on offer, for a little extra. The butterflied dog shape makes it convenient to load them all on, as they can sit right in the middle of the two halves. Other than that, though, the split dog loses more than it gains, in my opinion. There's more caramelization, but I miss the juicy snap of a whole dog. Slicing and griddling the dog leaves it a bit on the dry side. Still, it has a strong meaty flavor, and the bun has a pillowy texture that works well with a lightly toasted edge.
It was close, but one place comes out ahead
Both Costco and Five Guys have a solid hot dog on offer, and each has its unique strengths. Costco takes the crown for cost and value, although Five Guys' topping options do make the much higher price somewhat worth it. As far as buns go, both chains were successful here, though I preferred Five Guys' just a bit more and appreciate the fact that it's toasted. When it comes to the hot dogs themselves, both cooking techniques give the dogs distinct texture and flavor, but I give Costco the edge in this department too. Butterflying the dog takes away the essence of what makes a hot dog a hot dog, and compared to the succulent juiciness of Costco's boiled dog, there's just no comparison.
In this head-to-head challenge, the winner is Costco. This is as close to the Platonic ideal of a hot dog as you're going to get. Every element is in perfect harmony. The only downsides to this dog are the lack of toppings compared with its competitor, and the fact that you have to be a Costco member to enjoy one. A Costco membership isn't cheap, but it's almost worth the annual fee just so you can help yourself to this incredibly delicious and absurdly cheap hot dog whenever you get a craving.
How we determined which hot dog was the winner
I ordered and consumed each hot dog on the premises of each location. I tasted both the dog and bun of each one plain first to get a pure taste, then together, then with similar toppings — mustard on both, relish on the Costco dog and pickle chips on the Five Guys dog. The flavor and texture of the hot dog itself were the most important elements. Other major factors I considered were the quality of the bun, the size of the dog and bun, including how well they worked together, and the quality and quantity of the toppings. Then, price was a factor, to determine if the higher-priced dog was worth it, or if the lower-priced dog offered the best value.