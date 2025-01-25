Costco Vs Five Guys: Which One Has The Better Hot Dog?

Costco's hot dog is the stuff of legends, mainly because its price has stayed steady since the 1980s when it was first introduced. For $1.50, you get a quarter-pound all-beef dog, boiled in water, on a bun, as well as a drink. The condiment station allows you to add your own toppings if you wish, which include ketchup, yellow mustard, and relish (fresh onions may be on offer, too, depending on your location). The hot dogs themselves are the same at every location, produced by Costco itself, while the buns come from various local bakeries close to each store.

It's a screaming deal, sure, but how does it taste? Honestly, I can't stress enough how unbelievably delicious this hot dog is. I left half of mine plain so I could really get a solid grasp on the dog and bun themselves, and added mustard and relish, my standard toppings, on the other half. Truthfully, the dog is so juicy, meaty, and flavorful that it doesn't need additions. The sesame bun is soft and pleasantly chewy, while also being the perfect size for the frank — my number one pet peeve with hot dogs is too much or too little bread. The dog has a great, satisfying snap when you bite into it. This is everything a classic hot dog should be. The fact that you can get one for spare change is just icing on the cake — or mustard on the dog, if you prefer.