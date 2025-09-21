There's A Trader Joe's Inside An Old Movie Theater In This US City

This isn't the only Trader Joe's grocery store housed in a refurbished location with a long history. In New York, Brooklynites are shopping for the most delicious Trader Joe's deals under $5 in an old bank that goes way back. The building, opened in 1924, used to be the home to The South Brooklyn Savings Institution. However, the site's history goes back even further — before the bank was built, George Washington was stationed there during the Revolutionary War.

Another location with a past is their store in Media, Pennsylvania. Shoppers can hunt for the famous Trader Joe's fall finds in a preserved Armory of the 111th Infantry of the Pennsylvania National Guard. The armory was built in 1908 and has the PA Veterans Museum in the basement below the TJ's.

One last fun TJ's location is the original. The Arroyo Parkway location in Pasadena, California, may not have once been where a founding father of the country was stationed, but it was where the founding father of Trader Joe's, Joe Coulombe, started it all. You can still shop there, if you can find a parking spot!