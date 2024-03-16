Here's Why Trader Joe's Parking Lots Are So Annoyingly Small

Few things in the food world truly unite people. Pizza preferences have strained relationships, and arguments have erupted over who truly invented the Juicy Lucy. You're either a Costco person or a Sam's Club person. But one thing is universally agreed upon: Trader Joe's parking lots are just too small.

Most American grocery stores have sprawling, spacious parking lots. On the other hand, Trader Joe's is infamous for its always-packed, cramped, too-small lots. Finding a parking space on your first loop through the lot is akin to winning the lottery.

Trader Joe's addressed it on the official store podcast (yes, it's true! A TJ's podcast!) during a mini-episode from October 10, 2022, as part of the In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) series. Matt Sloan, the culture and innovation guy at Trader Joe's, says they know parking can be challenging but that isn't the intention, per se. It's comparable to the square footage of the store itself. The lots are smaller than supermarket lots because the store footprints are smaller.

Trader Joe's stores are small for a reason — like its sibling brand, Aldi, smaller stores mean lower prices for the shoppers. That extends to the parking situation. Because a Trader Joe's store is generally 10,000 square feet versus a 50,000 to 70,000 square foot supermarket, the parking lots are going to be a lot smaller, too.