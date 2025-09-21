9 Best Costco Cookware Sets That Belong In Your Kitchen
With so many options available, shopping for new pots and pans can be overwhelming. However, if you've already noticed some of the signs that it's time to stop using your cookware — like loose handles, burns on the bottom that you can't remove, or rust on the inside or outside (including around the handles) — your best option is to replace it. Fortunately, Costco has a fantastic selection of cookware sets for affordable prices.
The All-Clad, Anolon, Caraway, Circulon, GreenPan, Henckels, and Tramontina brands are among the best sets of pots and pans available at Costco. To make our selections for the best cookware sets, Daily Meal looked at all the options available on the warehouse retailer's website. We only considered in-stock sets that have a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 stars on at least 300 reviews.
These picks might not include the bougie copper pots that Julia Child preferred to cook with, but they do include the hard-anodized aluminum and stainless steel varieties (with and without nonstick coatings) that Costco customers love. Just keep in mind that any prices and availability mentioned are current as of this writing, but they may change over time.
Circulon Premier Professional 10-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set
Made in Thailand with hard-anodized aluminum bases and stainless steel handles, these bronze-colored Premier Professional pieces from Circulon make a full 10-piece set. The collection consists of two skillets, one sauté pan with two handles and a lid, two saucepans with straining lids, and a double-handled stockpot.
The handles and lids have silicone grips to protect your hands from the heat. To prevent abrasions and make these items last longer than typical cookware, each piece features three layers of nonstick coating. Plus, these pots and pans are safe to put in the dishwasher and use on any kind of stovetop, as well as in the oven at up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece Nonstick Cookware Set is available at Costco for $209.99.
Anolon Accolade 10-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set
This 10-piece set of gray, nonstick cookware from Anolon also features hard-anodized aluminum pans with three nonstick layers — even on the outside. With this set, you get two frying pans, a sauté pan with a lid and two handles, two saucepans with lids, and a stockpot with a lid. The cookware has a thick base and rims but thin sidewalls for durability and heat control, and they're safe to use on any stovetop and in both the oven and dishwasher.
While the bases can withstand up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the lids can only withstand 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so use caution. In case you doubt this set's quality, we also featured this brand in our best nonstick pans to buy in 2023. The Anolon Accolade 10-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set is available at Costco for $259.99.
Tramontina 5-quart All-In-One Plus Ceramic Non-Stick 7-piece Pan Set
If you're looking for a steamer pan, you can't go wrong with this 5-quart set from Tramontina, which includes seven pieces and is available in both blue and gray. The pan itself is made of cold-forged aluminum and features two handles. The ceramic, nonstick interior and high-temperature silicone exterior finish make the whole thing easy to clean. You can even put it in the dishwasher.
Alongside it are two beechwood utensils, a stainless steel steamer insert, a tempered glass lid with silicone around the rim, and a splatter guard and pot holder made of silicone. With all of these pieces, you're set to braise, fry, steam, and sauté on any stovetop and in the oven at temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. And, if this helps you decide whether or not this set is worth it, this brand is responsible for making the best overall frying pan for eggs in Daily Meal's ranking. This Tramontina 5-quart All-In-One Plus Ceramic Non-Stick 7-piece Pan Set is available at Costco for $39.99.
Henckels Paradigm 11–Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
This 11-piece Paradigm cookware set from Henckels comes with a stockpot and lid, a sauté pan with a lid and two handles, two saucepans with lids, and three frying pans. Each is made with heavy-duty stainless steel in a tri-ply construction for strength and durability. Also, you get the convenience of a ceramic, nonstick coating — which doesn't contain cadmium, lead, or harmful PFAS chemicals — that can stand up to metal utensils.
Although the handles don't have a silicone layer, they're designed to stay cool to protect your hands from heat. You can use this set of pots and pans on any cooktop and in the oven at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and while we recommend handwashing cookware, you can stick these in the dishwasher for fast cleanup. This Henckels Paradigm 11–Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set is available at Costco for $259.99.
GreenPan Paris Pro 14-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set
When you pick up this Paris Pro 14-piece cookware set from GreenPan, you're getting a huge value. It includes a sauté pan with a lid, a stockpot with a lid, two saucepans with lids, and three frying pans. On top of that, you get a griddle, a grill pan, and a stainless steel steamer. What makes this set stand out on this list, though, is that the hard-anodized bases of the pots and pans are infused with diamonds for extra durability and scratch resistance. The handles are made of stainless steel and ergonomically curved for ease of use.
On the inside, the cookware is coated with a ceramic, nonstick Thermolon that's free of cadmium, lead, and carcinogenic PFAS chemicals. Together, these features allow for safe use on all but induction cooktops, as well as in the oven at up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. You can put the pots and pans in the dishwasher, too. This GreenPan Paris Pro 14-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set is available at Costco for $359.99.
Caraway 11-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware and Bakeware Set
If you're looking for new cookware and bakeware items for your kitchen, this Caraway 11-piece set might be just what you need. It comes with a skillet, a sauté pan with a lid, and a saucepan with a lid for cooking, as well as a muffin pan, a cooling rack, and three cookie sheets for baking. Best of all, you get complimentary storage — a canvas lid holder, a modular cookware rack, and a bakeware storage rack — to keep the items organized.
Available in a variety of colors — including cream, gray, marigold, navy, perracotta, and sage — all of the items are made with aluminum and a ceramic coating that's free of PTFEs (Teflon), which are only stable at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This means you can safely use this cookware and bakeware in the oven at up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's compatible with all stovetops. However, keep in mind that you shouldn't put these items in the dishwasher. This Caraway 11-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware and Bakeware Set is available at Costco for $575.99.
All-Clad D5 Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set
This 13-piece D5 cookware set from All-Clad has everything you need for whipping up a meal in the kitchen — a sauté pan with a lid, a soup pot with a lid, a stockpot with a lid, two saucepans with lids, and three frying pans. With brushed stainless steel on the outside, these pots and pans are made with alternating aluminum and stainless steel layers.
This five-ply construction allows for even heating without warping, and it can be used on any stovetop and at oven temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the interiors are non-reactive and resistant to food sticking, and cleanup is a breeze in the dishwasher. Also worth noting is that this brand's stainless steel fondue set was a top pick in Daily Meal's list of must-try items new to Costco for summer 2025. This All-Clad D5 Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set is available at Costco for $1,099.99.
Tramontina 12-Piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set
With this 12-piece set of pots and pans from Tramontina, you get a deep sauté pan, a Dutch oven, a stockpot, and two smaller saucepans — all with lids — as well as two smaller sauté pans without lids. Although the Dutch oven isn't like the enameled cast iron model that made it onto our ranking of the best Dutch ovens, customers still love it. The tri-ply construction features layers of 18/10 stainless steel, aluminum, and magnetic stainless steel.
While the inside has a satin finish, the outside has a brushed finish. Plus, the handles and lids are all made with mirror-polished stainless steel. These materials make this cookware set safe for all stovetops, dishwasher cleaning, and oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This Tramontina 12-Piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set is available at Costco for $239.99.
All-Clad D3 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Designed in Pennsylvania, this All-Clad D3 set of 13 pots and pans includes a stockpot, a steamer, a sauté pan, and two saucepans — each with its own lid. It also comes with three frying pans. With a tri-ply stainless steel construction, the cookware heats up fast and evenly. It's safe for any stovetop and can withstand oven temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.
The exterior is polished stainless steel, and the handles are made of double-riveted stainless steel for a good grip. Unlike the All-Clad D5 set, though, the manufacturer recommends that you wash this D3 set by hand. This All-Clad D3 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is available at Costco for $799.99.