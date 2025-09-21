9 Best Costco Cookware Sets That Belong In Your Kitchen

With so many options available, shopping for new pots and pans can be overwhelming. However, if you've already noticed some of the signs that it's time to stop using your cookware — like loose handles, burns on the bottom that you can't remove, or rust on the inside or outside (including around the handles) — your best option is to replace it. Fortunately, Costco has a fantastic selection of cookware sets for affordable prices.

The All-Clad, Anolon, Caraway, Circulon, GreenPan, Henckels, and Tramontina brands are among the best sets of pots and pans available at Costco. To make our selections for the best cookware sets, Daily Meal looked at all the options available on the warehouse retailer's website. We only considered in-stock sets that have a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 stars on at least 300 reviews.

These picks might not include the bougie copper pots that Julia Child preferred to cook with, but they do include the hard-anodized aluminum and stainless steel varieties (with and without nonstick coatings) that Costco customers love. Just keep in mind that any prices and availability mentioned are current as of this writing, but they may change over time.