The Simple Glaze That Supercharges The Flavor Of Breaded Chicken

You don't really need a recipe to know what to do with hoisin sauce and breaded chicken. It's more about adding that little extra step to tie all the flavors together. The easiest way to approach it would be to warm the sauce just a bit and brush it right over freshly fried cutlets or chicken schnitzel to take your recipes up a notch. This will give your breaded cutlets an almost lacquered look and make them feel like they came out of a restaurant kitchen. You can also use a similar process to make hoisin-glazed chicken tenders or some sticky hoisin nuggets, where the sauce can double up as a coating and a dip.

Glazing breaded chicken with hoisin sauce works especially well in dishes that already lean into Asian flavors, like General Tso's chicken or even chicken katsu. Toss the breaded chicken around in a skillet with a few spoonfuls of hoisin, letting the heat help the sauce cling to every crispy edge. If the hoisin feels a touch too sweet or sticky, you can cut it with a splash of rice vinegar to get a more well-rounded taste. Another great way is to brush hoisin sauce over baked breaded chicken during the last few minutes in the oven. It will help caramelize the chicken and add a glaze that's a little like barbecue, but with deeper, more layered flavors. This would be a particularly tasty addition to baked chicken thighs. If light appetizers are what you're after, try mixing hoisin with chili paste or honey before tossing it over popcorn-sized chicken bites. You're likely to end up with something that is sticky, crunchy, and almost impossible to stop eating.