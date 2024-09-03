The Important Addition You're Missing In Your Fried Chicken Marinade

Preparing a marinade is one of the more accessible steps in the chicken-frying process; it's as simple as assembling your ingredients and letting the raw chicken soak in it. However, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind to avoid making one of the common mistakes foodies make with their marinades.

Always read the ingredients on a bottle of hot sauce before introducing it to a marinade. It's worth repeating that acids are a critical component of a marinade, and though it's not the central flavor, hot sauce is typically already equipped with an acid sourced from vinegar. Be mindful of introducing additional acids to avoid astringent fried chicken with an undesirable texture. If you add too much, counter the sharpness with a small amount of sugar, dairy, or baking soda.

Another way to achieve a well-balanced flavor from the inside out is by knowing your ratios. A good rule of thumb is three parts fat and one part acid. So three parts buttermilk to one part hot sauce would work for fried chicken. As long as they complement and marry well with the hot sauce, you can use additional spices, seasonings, and herbs as generously as you'd like — such as garlic powder.

Always marinate chicken in a refrigerator set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below to prevent the growth of bacteria that causes food-borne illness. You want to marinate the chicken between two and 24 hours.