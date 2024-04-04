Why Your Fried Chicken Turned Out Bland

Fried chicken is a work of art. It's simple in a sense, but nailing every aspect of flavor, texture, and balance is a craft that people can spend years perfecting. It should be crispy on the outside yet not dried out in the slightest. It should have the perfect coating-to-meat ratio. It should feel like fried chicken without being overly greasy. And, of course, it should have the right amount of salt. If you're fried chicken turned out bland, you likely didn't add enough. The trick to getting the most flavor from this dish: Use about 1 teaspoon of kosher salt for every 1 cup of flour.

Salt is one of the most important elements of cooking, but you have to know when and how much to use. "Season food with the proper amount of salt at the proper moment," Samin Nostrat wrote in "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat." Those 12 words will change the way you make any dish — including classic Southern fried chicken. Besides just using salt in the flour mixture, you can incorporate it in other ways, too, such as brining the chicken before frying it.