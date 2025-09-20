Give Margaritas A Whipped, Creamy Twist With One Genius Trick

We're nearing the end of summer, but there are plenty of parts of the country that are still warm. If pumpkin spice season can start in the summer, then margarita season can extend into the fall. Next time you make a frozen margarita in your blender, try it with the fun twist of adding coconut cream.

The richness of the cream will complement any type of margarita you plan on making (just make sure you mix the coconut cream first, as it has a tendency to separate in the can). Sure, you could add coconut milk instead for the coconut flavor, but you won't get the richness the cream brings. If you're unsure of the difference between coconut cream and milk, coconut cream is like heavy whipping cream to coconut milk's half and half.

To make your frozen margarita, simply toss ice into the blender. A great frozen margarita hack uses frozen limeade concentrate to easily add that delicious lime flavor without constantly squeezing the limes.