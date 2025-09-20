Give Margaritas A Whipped, Creamy Twist With One Genius Trick
We're nearing the end of summer, but there are plenty of parts of the country that are still warm. If pumpkin spice season can start in the summer, then margarita season can extend into the fall. Next time you make a frozen margarita in your blender, try it with the fun twist of adding coconut cream.
The richness of the cream will complement any type of margarita you plan on making (just make sure you mix the coconut cream first, as it has a tendency to separate in the can). Sure, you could add coconut milk instead for the coconut flavor, but you won't get the richness the cream brings. If you're unsure of the difference between coconut cream and milk, coconut cream is like heavy whipping cream to coconut milk's half and half.
To make your frozen margarita, simply toss ice into the blender. A great frozen margarita hack uses frozen limeade concentrate to easily add that delicious lime flavor without constantly squeezing the limes.
Great Flavor Pairings for Coconut Cream
It's hard to go wrong mixing a flavor with coconut cream, and it's even easier to enhance whatever you're enjoying. Adding ½ cup of coconut cream to tropical flavors like pineapple, mango, and banana will create an unexpectedly delicious frozen margarita. Play around with any number of margarita flavors — expected and unexpected – to make frozen versions with coconut cream; lime and coconut are already a classic combination. If you ever find yourself in Colombia, you have to drink a limonada de coco, a refreshing coconut limeade.
Coconut cream carries a lot of flavor through its inherent fat content. That's why you see it bringing a lusciousness and flavor punch to so many curries. Aromatic spices mix well with coconut cream, so a gingery apple cider margarita is an unexpected delight. Add the cream to this frozen dark chocolate mocha margarita for an indulgent experience bridging the gap between summer and fall. Let your inner Jimmy Buffett guide you to whatever margarita taste experience you can imagine!