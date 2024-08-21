The Single Ingredient That Makes Frozen Margaritas So Much Easier

If you like frozen cocktails, it's hard to beat a frozen margarita. They're refreshing, zippy, and perfect for sipping on your patio, by the beach, or anytime you want a boozy way to cool down. While ordering a round or two of frozen margs at your favorite bar or restaurant is great, sometimes it's fun to make your own. Whipping up a batch can be daunting, but fortunately, it doesn't have to be. That's because there's a single ingredient that can make frozen margaritas so much easier — frozen limeade concentrate.

Although there are margaritas of all kinds out there, a classic frozen margarita is made from tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and a sweetener like agave or simple syrup. Limeade concentrate acts as both the citrus and the sweetener in a margarita, which will save you lots of time and effort. You don't have to worry about juicing limes or making simple syrup, and you can keep the concentrate in your freezer for whenever the frozen margarita need arises. Just add your juice concentrate, tequila, triple sec, and ice to a blender, and you'll have a delicious frozen margarita in a hurry.