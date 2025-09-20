Heavy-Duty Vs Regular Aluminum Foil: What's The Difference?

Aluminum foil can be a heavy-hitter in the kitchen, serving both as a cooking tool and a way to store leftovers after the meal is over. The product was patented in 1910, over 100 years ago, and has been used to wrap food since the very beginning. Toblerone, a candy bar that's been around longer than you think, predating aluminum foil, started to use it only a year later. Over the years, though, the product has changed, becoming lighter and therefore cheaper to produce. Aluminum foil began to take various forms, as well, leading to the creation of heavy-duty aluminum foil.

Many brands, such as Reynolds Wrap, Great Value, and Kroger, sell heavy-duty aluminum foil alongside the standard product, usually at a bit of a markup. For instance, Kroger's regular aluminum foil costs about eight cents a square foot in the Cincinnati area, while the heavy-duty foil is closer to ten cents a square foot. If you've ever passed on that markup because you didn't know the difference, you're not alone. Luckily, we're here to help by examining the differences between standard and heavy-duty aluminum foil. For this comparison, we'll be specifically looking at Reynolds Wrap, since, per Statista, it is the most commonly used brand. Note that different brands might define their heavy-duty wrap slightly differently.