The Reason Aluminum Foil Has Both A Shiny And Dull Side

Aluminum foil might unknowingly be one of the best kitchen tools ever. Besides being great for keeping stored food fresh, it's also the perfect way to prevent messes in the oven and can get your grill grate shiny and clean. But if you've ever torn a piece of tin foil only to question which side was the correct side to use, you're not alone. Between the shiny and the dull, though, it turns out that there is no real difference.

You might keep the shiny side up because it looks better, but there is no right answer here. The process for creating aluminum foil in the factory is pretty interesting and the whole explanation behind the shiny versus dull side comes from the process of creating the foil in the first place. So next time you're questioning right from wrong when placing some foil over your baking sheet, just remember that there's no need to stress.